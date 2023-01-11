Riley Permian Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable on February 8, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 25, 2023. This marks the 16th consecutive quarter that the Company has distributed a dividend to its common shareholders.

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com .

