DemandTec by Acoustic Selects Logic as Preferred Partner for Global Customer Base

Logic to deliver implementation and change management services to support retail profitability globally

CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandTec by Acoustic; a pioneering leader in retail pricing, promotions, and markdown technology; today announced a preferred partnership with Logic, the world's leading consultancy focused exclusively on the retail sector, to deliver implementation and change management services to DemandTec's global customer base. With this partnership, DemandTec customers have access to Logic's experienced retail technology consultants, proven methodologies, and technology accelerators. Together they deliver critical tools and strategic advice to help retailers not only implement technology solutions effectively but also address supply chain disruption, rising customer expectations, economic concerns, and a host of other challenges retailers face today.

DemandTec by Acoustic is a pioneering leader in retail pricing, promotions, and markdown optimization technology. (PRNewswire)

The Logic consulting team includes seasoned retail strategists, DemandTec subject matter experts, and price evangelists who will apply their knowledge of the DemandTec product suite to deliver implementation, change management, support services, and fully managed advanced analytics services for AI-driven pricing, promotion, and markdown. A record fiscal year 2022 drove the need to increase implementation bandwidth for new business. With DemandTec's partnership with Logic, DemandTec will be able to expand operations globally and deliver critical support and services to customers in a scalable way.

"We're thrilled to be DemandTec by Acoustic's preferred partner for implementation, change management, and strategic advisory services," said Bill Szlaius, CEO of Logic. "During these uncertain times, price optimization is at the center of every retailer's strategy to win with shoppers while achieving their objectives and targets. With our partnership, Logic and DemandTec will work hand-in-hand to deliver the tools, technology, and guidance retailers need to not only remain profitable but grow their business and enhance customer loyalty."

The Logic team consists of over 1,000 professionals with a rich history of successful retail deployments. With more than 200 active projects at retailers globally, Logic is deeply entrenched in solving the challenges retailers face today.

"With Logic as DemandTec's preferred partner, we are able to magnify our reach globally with world-class expertise that enables us to go to market faster than ever," said Kevin Sterneckert, Chief Strategy Officer, DemandTec by Acoustic. "Retailers must be agile to meet the evolving needs of consumers today, which requires solution providers who can scale with their needs. The combined power of our partnership means DemandTec customers will be able to deploy our technology, adjust their pricing strategy, and realize profits quicker than ever. We're excited to provide superior service and support to our customers globally."

DemandTec customers can leverage Logic's strategic services starting now. If you're interested in learning more about how to increase profitability for your retail organization, please contact us today.

About Logic

Logic works with the world's leading retailers to help them move faster, innovate smarter and thrive in the face of retail disruption. Our expert retail business and technology consultants apply Logic's proven methodologies and unique technology assets to partner with retail executives—from strategy to execution—in delivering on initiatives that drive customer loyalty, boost revenues and margins and help outpace the competition. For more than 25 years, over 150 retailers such as Staples, Ralph Lauren, Total Wine & More, Express, David Yurman, Maurices, Bealls, Bluemercury, Hot Topic, Makro, Alshaya, 7-Eleven, Renner, John Lewis Partnership, The Warehouse Group, and more have counted on Logic to deliver on their most important business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.logicinfo.com.

About DemandTec by Acoustic

A pioneering leader for decades, DemandTec continues to usher in the new era of retail pricing technology. With its AI-powered pricing, promotions, markdowns, and collaboration solutions, CPG and retail partners can balance real-time shopper demand with business objectives to drive sustainable, profitable revenue growth. To learn more, visit www.demandtec.com.

About Acoustic, L.P.

Acoustic, L.P. helps businesses close the digital experience gap by giving them a holistic view into the customer experience and enabling them to deliver personalized experiences based on consumer needs and preferences. The Acoustic portfolio of products helps businesses across industries to grow customer lifetime value with award-winning technology and unbeatable client success teams. Learn more about the Acoustic portfolio at www.acoustic.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acoustic, L.P.