Pritzker Hageman Legionnaires' Disease Lawyers Investigate Legionella Outbreaks Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The infectious disease lawyers at the Pritzker Hageman law firm investigate Legionnaires' disease outbreaks nationwide to help victims get the justice and compensation they deserve.

People get sick with Legionnaires' disease when they breathe in mist contaminated with Legionella bacteria. (PRNewswire)

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by a dangerous waterborne pathogen called Legionella. The first signs of Legionnaires' disease include fever, shortness of breath, cough, muscle ache, and headache. Through Legionnaires' outbreak investigations, our legal team has found that common sources of infection include the following:

Building cooling towers

Swimming pools and hot tubs

Decorative fountains

Showerheads and faucets

Heating and cooling systems

Potting mix

As Legionnaires' Disease Cases Rise, Attorneys at Pritzker Hageman Call for Building Operators to Keep Water Systems Safe and Clean

The number of people sickened with Legionnaires' disease has been on the rise for the past 20 years. However, Legionnaires' disease is also one of the most underreported and misdiagnosed health conditions in the U.S. About 10,000 Legionnaires' cases are reported to the CDC each year, but recent studies have shown that the true number of illnesses may be 1.8 to 2.7 times higher.

Researchers have found that the mortality rate for patients in high-risk groups is 27-percent higher when treatment is delayed. Health officials say that early identification of Legionella among patients with respiratory symptoms is what saves lives.

When a Legionnaires' disease outbreak occurs, people can get seriously ill and even die. Families can lose their loved ones. The one thing that all Legionnaires' disease outbreaks have in common is that they are preventable. Water management plans are the industry standard for preventing the growth and transmission of Legionella bacteria. When building owners, operators, and managers fail to follow or implement a water management plan, innocent lives are put in danger.

About Pritzker Hageman

Pritzker Hageman is one of the few law firms in the country that represents victims and families in Legionnaires' disease lawsuits. Our team of Legionnaires' lawyers includes Eric Hageman, David Coyle, Raymond Trueblood-Konz, Tariq Miller, and Alicia Penner.

Contact

Eric Hageman

attorneys@pritzkerlaw.com

1-888-377-8900

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pritzker Hageman, P.A.