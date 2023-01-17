Dianthus Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Susan Kalled, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Appointment adds over 25 years of expertise in early discovery research, clinical drug development and strategic partnerships, with deep focus in immunology therapeutic areas

Kalled joins an executive team of industry leaders and scientists pioneering the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics for people living with severe autoimmune diseases

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dianthus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Susan Kalled, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer.

"We are thrilled to have Susan join the team at such a pivotal time for the company," said Marino Garcia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dianthus Therapeutics. "Her expertise in shaping complement and immunology pipelines across small and large biotech companies will be invaluable as we advance our lead program through Phase 1 clinical studies this year and as we further develop our pipeline with novel targets and next-generation complement inhibitors."

"I've been impressed with what the Dianthus team has accomplished in the last year," said Susan Kalled, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Dianthus Therapeutics. "To advance from the company's launch to a clinical trial in such a brief span of time is a testament to this group's tenacity and a culture of innovation that's critical to high-impact success in early-stage companies. I join the team inspired and energized to build on the momentum that's been set in motion so we can deliver transformative therapies to patients."

Kalled is a long-time biotech leader with decades of experience leading early discovery research, clinical drug development and strategic partnerships spanning the areas of autoimmunity & inflammation, rare diseases and immuno-oncology. Prior to Dianthus, she served as CSO of Compass Therapeutics, a bispecific antibody-focused immuno-oncology company. As Vice President of Biology at Q32 Bio, Kalled established the founding research team and played a key role in shaping the complement and immunology-focused pipeline. At Shire, as Senior Director of External Sciences, she built and led the External Sciences Group, establishing external research partnerships that greatly expanded and diversified the research portfolio across multiple disease areas and therapeutic modalities. Within the Immunology Research Group at Biogen, she initiated and advanced drug development efforts from discovery to clinical development, including CD40L and members of the BAFF family. Kalled holds a Ph.D. in Immunology from Tufts University.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency over existing complement therapies. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an expert team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune diseases. Dianthus raised a $100M Series A in April 2022 co-led by 5AM Ventures, Avidity Partners, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, with participation from additional investors including Wedbush Healthcare Partners and founding investors Fairmount, Tellus BioVentures, and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners. To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

