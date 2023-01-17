InventHelp Inventor Develops New Cell Phone Mount for Vehicle Sun Visors (DLL-3425)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there could be an improved hands-free way to view a cell phone screen for GPS directions while driving," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the PHIEZER. My design would not interfere with the driver's vision and it won't require the driver to look away from the view of the road."

The invention provides a convenient way to mount a cell phone to a vehicle sun visor. In doing so, it enables the user to safely view the screen for GPS and other functions. As a result, it eliminates the need to hold the phone and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

