PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS WIDE ZONE OF COPPER-STOCKWORK MINERALIZATION AT ZARCITA AND REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FROM MULTIPLE TARGETS

Zarcita: First four drill holes intersect a 75m thick copper-stockwork zone, including massive sulphide intervals with grades up to 2.8% Cu; a further 16 holes planned

La Jarosa: 16.5m at 1.1% Pb+Zn, 0.5m at 2.5% Cu and 0.75m at 2.1% Cu; untested conductor identified

Hornitos: 15.5m at 1.0% Pb+Zn, including 5m at 2.3% Pb+Zn

20,000m multi-target 2023 drill program underway with three rigs active at La Romana, Romana Deep and Zarcita targets

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) is pleased to announce assay results for 21 drill holes targeting volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) copper and polymetallic mineralization at the 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt (IPB), southern Spain. The drill holes were all completed in 2022 and provide the first tests of the Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Pilar and Bravo Norte targets. Pan Global's 2023 exploration program in Spain includes a 20,000m multi-target drill program with an estimated budget of CAD $8.5 million.

"Pan Global is highly encouraged by the drill results with copper and or zinc mineralization intersected in three of the five new targets tested in the Escacena Project area," said Tim Moody, President and CEO. "At Zarcita, the first four completed drill holes have all intersected copper mineralization within a 75-meter-thick pyrite-chalcopyrite stockwork associated with strong chlorite alteration, including bands of semi-massive to massive sulphide. The copper mineralization at Zarcita continues from surface to more than 400m downdip and is open in all directions. The combination of stockwork mineralization together with strong chlorite alteration are excellent indicators of proximity to major VMS ore deposits in the IPB."

"In addition, copper-zinc mineralization intersected at the La Jarosa target is within a potential structural repetition of the same host rocks at the nearby Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes VMS deposits and promising near-surface VMS-associated zinc-lead mineralization was identified at the Hornitos target. The Company maintains a strong cash position and is fully funded for another 20,000-meter drill program in 2023."

Drill results are summarized in Table 1 and drill hole collar details are presented in Table 2 below. Target locations are shown in Figure 1.

At the Zarcita target , 4km to the north of La Romana, the first four drill holes (ZAD01 to ZAD04) intersected copper stockwork-style mineralization (pyrite and chalcopyrite) over approximately 75m true thickness, including narrow intervals of massive and semi-massive sulphide with high copper grades and strong chlorite-alteration increasing downdip. The copper mineralization continues from surface to more than 400m down-dip and remains open in all directions. ZAD01 to ZAD04 were drilled on a single north-south cross section. Holes ZAD05 and ZAD06 drilled along strike approximately 50m west and 50m east respectively, have also intersected visible copper mineralization with assay results pending. The target extends along more than 2.5km of strike and includes the historic Zarcita copper mine workings. The ongoing drill program includes an additional 14 holes. See Figures 2 and 3 below. Notable results include:

At the La Jarosa target, located 4km northeast of La Romana, nine drill holes (LJD01 to LJD09) have been completed over approximately 1.5km of strike with each hole intersecting sulphide mineralization and VMS-style alteration. This includes hole LJD01 that intersected 18.65m at 0.7% Cu, 1g/t Ag, including 9.5m at 1.2% Cu, 1.1g/t Ag and 0.4m at 4.5% Cu, 10.3g/t Ag (reported previously: News Release, March 8, 2022 ). See Figure 4 below. Notable results include:

Geological interpretation of the drill holes at the La Jarosa, Pilar and Bravo Norte targets indicates a potential structural repetition of the stratigraphy that hosts the nearby Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes VMS deposits. The prospective stratigraphic horizon coincides with a mostly untested 4km-plus east-west IP anomaly trend. The copper and lead-zinc mineralization intersected in the drilling at La Jarosa is within the prospective horizon at the eastern end of the IP trend. The drill holes at Pilar and Bravo Norte drilled dense rhyodacitic volcanics/intrusives with minor sulphides/alteration in the footwall beneath the prospective/target stratigraphy.

At the Hornitos target located 3km north of La Romana, the first two drill holes (HOD01 and HOD02) intersected a 60m -thick, north-dipping zone of breccia-hosted Zn+Pb mineralization (sphalerite and galena), silicification and chlorite alteration extending from near-surface. The mineralization coincides with a 2.5km east-west IP chargeability and gravity anomaly trend. Further drilling is planned, including testing the strongest parts of the gravity plus soil-zinc anomaly to the east. Holes PZD01 (Hornitos-Pozo) and PRD01 (Hornitos-Prado) drilled separate geophysics targets to the west of Hornitos and intersected no significant mineralization. See Figure 5 below. Notable results include:

Methodical approach to drilling the target-rich Escacena Project continues to deliver positive results with drilling on-going at Zarcita, Romana Deep and Cañada Honda. Additional targets for drilling in 2023 include extensions of La Romana, Bravo, Barbacena, Pozo and San Pablo.

Table 1- Escacena Project, drill results summary

Zarcita

HOLE From To Interval1 Cu Ag Au Pb Zn True thickness (m) (m) (m) ( %) (g/t) (g/t) (ppm) (ppm) (m) ZAD01 33.00 45.00 12.00 0.14 0.3 0.02 43 457 n/c2 ZAD02 89.00 147.50 58.50 0.16 0.5 0.03 34 240 35 inc 125.00 147.50 22.50 0.28 0.7 0.04 52 271 14 inc 137.00 143.60 6.60 0.42 0.9 0.04 37 405 4 inc 143.00 143.60 0.60 1.32 3.1 0.06 19 1235 0.4 ZAD03 132.00 166.00 34.00 0.17 0.5 0.02 46 178 n/c inc 134.00 137.40 3.40 0.23 0.7 0.01 37 227 n/c inc 154.00 164.20 10.20 0.31 0.8 0.04 56 199 n/c inc 163.80 164.20 0.40 2.80 2.9 0.21 112 143 n/c ZAD04 273.00 299.35 26.35 0.18 0.5 0.06 55 474 15 inc 294.00 299.35 5.35 0.59 1.3 0.08 43 963 3.5 inc 298.30 299.35 1.05 1.86 4.0 0.20 91 2570 0.75

La Jarosa

HOLE From To Interval1 Cu Ag Au Pb Zn PbZn (m) (m) (m) ( %) (g/t) (g/t) (ppm) (ppm) ( %) LJD02 228.20 237.30 9.10 0.11 0.3 <0.01 40 140 <0.1 inc 237.05 237.30 0.25 1.00 1.0 <0.01 20 170 <0.1 LJD03 81.90 92.00 10.10 0.01 3.2 <0.01 5770 3750 1.0 and 434.20 437.70 3.50 0.80 0.9 <0.01 40 790 0.1 inc 435.20 436.05 0.85 1.42 1.6 <0.01 100 3020 0.3 inc 437.00 437.70 0.70 1.50 1.6 <0.01 30 100 <0. 1 LJD04 67.80 83.00 15.20 <0.01 0.4 <0.01 670 2220 0.3 LJD05 65.70 79.20 13.50 0.16 0.3 <0.01 10 90 <0. 1 and 107.00 112.00 5.00 0.15 2.0 0.02 610 4400 0.5 inc 107.00 108.00 1.00 0.34 6.1 0.07 2020 16500 1.9 and 117.00 132.00 15.00 0.11 0.4 <0.01 20 170 <0.1 LJD06 Hole abandoned LJD07 238.00 246.00 8.00 <0.01 1.1 0.02 880 3390 0.4 inc 240.00 241.00 1.00 0.01 1.7 0.06 1060 9870 1.1 LJD08 367.75 384.00 16.25 0.13 3.4 0.01 3917 9330 1.1 inc 367.75 375.00 7.25 0.22 0.6 <0.01 9 60 <0.1 inc 368.20 368.70 0.50 2.53 6.0 0.03 55 81 <0.1 and 393.00 397.55 4.55 0.44 1.1 <0.01 26 130 <0.1 inc 394.00 394.75 0.75 2.06 5.0 <0.01 18 104 <0.1 LJD09 327.00 331.00 4.00 0.01 1.2 0.06 1091 3058 0.4

Hornitos

HOLE From To Interval1 Cu Ag Au Pb Zn Pb+Zn (m) (m) (m) ( %) (g/t) (g/t) (ppm) (ppm) ( %) HOD01 61.00 71.30 10.30 <0.01 0.5 <0.01 960 3500 0.4 and 99.00 114.55 15.55 <0.01 0.8 <0.01 1300 8400 1.0 inc 99.00 104.00 5.00 <0.01 1.4 <0.01 2100 21000 2.3 HOD02 82.00 97.00 15.00 <0.01 0.4 <0.01 1036 1856 0.3 and 115.00 149.00 34.00 <0.01 0.5 <0.01 1065 2855 0.4 inc 115.00 132.00 17.00 <0.01 0.6 <0.01 1513 4650 0.6 inc 116.00 119.00 3.00 <0.01 0.7 <0.01 1586 8817 1.0 inc 129.00 132.00 3.00 <0.01 1.0 <0.01 2595 9460 1.2 inc 129.00 130.00 1.00 <0.01 1.0 <0.01 2300 15500 1.8 PRD01 No significant results PZD01 No significant results

Pilar and Bravo Norte

HOLE From To Interval1 Cu Ag Au Pb Zn Pb+Zn (m) (m) (m) ( %) (g/t) (g/t) (ppm) (ppm) ( %) EPD01 No significant results EPD02 No significant results EPD03 83.00 88.00 5.00 0.00 0.6 0.00 1127 2247 0.3 EPD04 No significant results BND01 No significant results

1 Drilled interval (most holes are near true thickness) 2 Not calculated (most holes are near true thickness)

Table 2 – Escacena Project, drill hole collar information (Total 7,605.1m)

HOLE Easting1 Northing1 Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Target ZAD01 738370 4156940 180 -65 325 Zarcita ZAD02 738369 4156937 0 -70 203.1 Zarcita ZAD03 738352 4157082 180 -52 242.1 Zarcita ZAD04 738351 4157082 0 -80 371.4 Zarcita HOD01 736391 4155510 180 -50 239.2 Hornitos HOD02 736391 4155511 180 -85 217.3 Hornitos PRD01 735832 4155013 180 -60 314.3 Hornitos-El Prado PZD01 735546 4155669 180 -60 224.4 Hornitos-Pozo LJD02 740648 4154536 180 -67 405.2 La Jarosa LJD03 740583 4154639 180 -76 470.2 La Jarosa LJD04 740528 4154643 180 -65 461.8 La Jarosa LJD05 740545 4154360 180 -65 353.1 La Jarosa LJD06 740773 4154640 180 -65 304.2 La Jarosa LJD07 741492 4154262 180 -60 350.3 La Jarosa LJD08 740778 4154639 180 -65 491.6 La Jarosa LJD09 741439 4154449 180 -60 447.1 La Jarosa BND01 739471 4154118 180 -77 439.5 Bravo Norte EPD01 740977 4153563 0 -90 465.4 Pilar EPD02 740660 4153962 180 -60 434.3 Pilar EPD03 740773 4153914 180 -60 401.4 Pilar EPD04 741229 4153013 180 -80 444.2 Pilar

1Coordinates are in ERTZ89 datum UTM29N

QA/QC Procedures

Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.4 to 2m. Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.

Samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland. All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold analysis was by 50gm Fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP22) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP61). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62).

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The project is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with mining anticipated to restart in late 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, Pilar, Bravo, Barbacena and San Pablo.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

Qualified Persons

James Royall, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

