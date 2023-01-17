Trym and Dutchie partner to provide best-in-class software solution for vertical cannabis businesses

Cannabis operators can now pair Trym's comprehensive cultivation platform with Dutchie's market-leading ERP and retail capabilities.

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis cultivation software provider Trym announced today an integration with Dutchie, the technology platform powering cannabis commerce, to offer advanced functionality to vertically integrated businesses.

Recent price compression across many major cannabis markets has led cannabis operators to focus on optimizing yields and reducing cultivation operational expenses. The Trym and Dutchie partnership allows operators to streamline operations by leveraging cultivation management and precision agriculture functionality of Trym alongside the processing, distribution, and retail functionality of Dutchie POS.

"Dutchie works to solve the biggest problems facing the cannabis industry. As it relates to vertical operators, success starts in cultivation," said Jon Bond, Director of Partnerships at Dutchie. "Our partnership with Trym combines our expertise in cannabis retail technology with Trym's best-in-class cultivation software, providing a critical solution from seed to sale that will bring massive benefits to our customers."

The Trym and Dutchie partnership enables operators to access a suite of software features, as well as integrated hardware solutions. The integration provides a range of functionality from cultivation through to retail, such as:

Team management and customizable task workflows

Crop steering module and wireless sensor platform

Bluetooth scale enabled mobile harvesting

Intuitive and compliant retail capabilities including in-person delivery

Advanced inventory management

Integrated payments

About Dutchie

Dutchie is the cannabis technology platform powering cannabis commerce, streamlining dispensary operations, and providing safe and easy access for consumers. Powering over 5,500 dispensaries throughout the U.S. and Canada and facilitating over $14 billion in sales annually, Dutchie is a one-stop shop, providing solutions for point of sale, ecommerce, seamless payments, and more.

About Trym

Founded in Novato, California in 2018, Trym software is custom-built for commercial cannabis growers. Trym boosts production efficiency, improves harvest results, and helps cultivators maintain state compliance. Trym's comprehensive platform supports growers in optimizing daily operations to increase profitability and scale faster. The company currently operates in 18 U.S. states and works with many of the largest cultivators and multi-state operators in the country. www.trym.io

View original content:

SOURCE Trym