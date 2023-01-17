TuSimple Adds Independent Directors to Government Security Committee

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq:TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, announced today that independent board members James Lu and Wendy Hayes were appointed to serve on TuSimple's Government Security Committee after receiving a non-objection from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). With this news, all three independent members of TuSimple's board now sit on its Government Security Committee, having cleared extensive background checks and vetting by the federal government.

The Government Security Committee is chaired by independent board member and Government Security Director Michael Mosier who has years of experience working in the federal government including service at the U.S. Department of Justice, White House National Security Council and, most recently, at the U.S. Department of Treasury as the Acting Director of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

In February, 2022, TuSimple entered into a National Security Agreement with CFIUS and the U.S. government under which it agreed to limit access to certain data and adopt a technology control plan and establish a board-level government security committee. CFIUS is an interagency committee authorized to review certain transactions involving foreign investment to determine the effect on U.S. national security.

"TuSimple has undergone a lot of change in recent months and we see this as an essential and positive step toward improving our corporate governance and restoring stability within our company and our Board of Directors," said Cheng Lu, president and CEO of TuSimple. "We take our responsibility to adhere to all of our legal requirements very seriously and we're proud to have a team of independent board members who will serve on our Government Security Committee. The experience, guidance and leadership that Michael Mosier, James Lu and Wendy Hayes bring to our company will help restore stability to TuSimple so we can stay focused on bringing TuSimple's autonomous freight technology to the marketplace."

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

