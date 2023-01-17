World Famous Coyote Ugly Saloon Celebrating 30 Years Strong

With Untamed Parties Across the Country and Special Guests at the Original NYC Bar

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coyote Ugly Saloon , the most famous bar on the planet created by the legendary Liliana "Lil" Lovell, has announced its cross-country celebration for the thirtieth anniversary of the first Coyote Ugly Saloon opening in New York City on January 27,1993. To honor the celebration, on January 27, 2023, Coyote Ugly Saloon will be celebrating in bars around the country from New York to Denver, New Orleans, Nashville, Austin, San Antonio, and many more. Tickets can be purchased by visiting: www.coyoteuglysaloon.com .

The Coyote Ugly legend began with a girl, a dream, and a little bit of Wild Turkey. In 1992, Lil Lovell, a 24-year-old Wall Street apprentice-turned-bartender was living a good life. She was doing a job she loved, making money, and gaining notoriety for her antics on the bar as well as behind it. Tired of working for other people, she was ready to make her move. The plan was simple: open her own bar, make money, and have fun doing it. Determined not to let anyone or anything get in her way, she drew up a business plan: beautiful girls + booze = money. Now, Coyote Ugly Saloon has 27 locations around the globe with new locations every year.

"I am incredibly proud that Coyote Ugly Saloon has been a vessel for women's empowerment for 30 years. In this time, we have opened little bars all over the world that mean so much for so many people. Cheers to the future," said Lovell.

Coyote Ugly Saloon quickly established itself in the hearts of New Yorkers as the preeminent drinking establishment when it gained national attention in early 1997. The article, "The Muse of the Coyote Ugly Saloon" - written by former Coyote bartender Elizabeth Gilbert (author of Eat, Pray, Love) for GQ - directed a spotlight on the little bar in the East Village.

In August 2000, Touchstone Pictures and producer Jerry Bruckheimer released the film, "Coyote Ugly" directed by Michael Bay, starring Piper Perabo and Maria Bello. The film has grossed over $100 million world wide, with the DVD sales being one of Disney's top selling DVDs in the Walmart chain. The movie continues to air on cable TV to audiences around the world.

To learn more about Coyote Ugly Saloon or to shop their products, please visit www.coyoteuglysaloon.com

About Coyote Ugly

Since 1993 Coyote Ugly Saloon has meant different things to different people. Some come in just to get abused by Lil and drink cheap tequila out of her boots; and others come just to drool over the new bartender dancing on the bar. Quick wit, unshakeable confidence, and the ability to take your last dollar has made Coyote Ugly Saloon what it is today. For more information, please visit www.coyoteuglysaloon.com , or connect with us @coyoteuglysaloon on Facebook , and @coyoteuglyusa on Twitter .

