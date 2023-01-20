Regen BioPharma Leverages Exosome Technologies to Broaden its Survivin Cancer Immunotherapy Portfolio

Company Expands on Issued Patent to Create Novel Approach to Selectively Killing Tumor Cells

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) and (OTC PINK: RGBPP), a biotechnology company advancing a diverse pre-clinical pipeline spanning cell therapies, RNA vaccines, RNA and DNA therapeutics and small molecule drugs announced today the filing of a provisional patent application covering the use of survivin-engineered dendritic cells and exosomes for stimulation of anti-cancer immunity. The intellectual property provides additional means of stimulating specific elements of the immune system to selectively seek and destroy cancer cells without harming healthy tissue.

Dendritic cells are the most potent immune cell capable of activating T cells. T cells are the effectors of the immune system and in the present case are the cells that are involved in killing survivin-expressing tumor cells. The cancer marker survivin appears to be present on most of the major cancers but not on non-malignant tissues.

The Company has previously designed dendritic cells for treatment of breast cancer utlizing a process called gene silencing. The current work capitalized on lessons learned in developing DCellVax[1], as well as novel findings regarding utilizing of exosomes, naturally occurring nanoparticles with ability to modulate the immune system.

"The field of immunotherapy is expanding at an unprecedented rate and this is exemplified by the astronomical rise in the use of immunotherapeutic drugs, which now are believed to possess a 100 billion global annual market[2]," said David Koos, CEO and Chairman of the Company. "Through positioning ourselves to control multiple means of inducing immunity to survivin, we are seeking to concurrently advance our science, diversify our portfolio and provide possible new revenue streams to shareholders."

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

[1] Regen BioPharma Completes Preclinical Experiments For dCellVax Breast Cancer Immune Therapy | BioSpace

[2] Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size & Share Report, 2030 (grandviewresearch.com)

