Allergan Aesthetics takes a 360°approach to non-surgical aesthetic treatments to improve patient outcomes with expert-led medical education symposium at IMCAS 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today unveiled at the 24th International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress its immersive experience 'Discover your 360°'. This is a customer centric approach, which supports continued innovation and provides cutting-edge products and technologies to help practitioners and patients' aesthetics needs today and for the future.

As part of a 360° offering, Allergan Aesthetics aims to fulfil practitioners' business goals as well as continue to provide world class medical education. In its recently launched global trends report, Future of Aesthetics, which explores how the Aesthetics industry is being shaped by social and cultural shifts, Allergan Aesthetics anticipates how industry behaviours will evolve and thus meet the needs of practitioners and patients. Themes such as Gender Inclusive Beauty, the New Masculine and The End of Aging will be discussed at the Allergan Medical Institute® (AMI) hosted symposium, interactive booth, and during the company's participation in three industry panels.

World-renowned plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Arthur Swift will launch this year's sponsored symposia with 'New perspectives for a changing world' – looking at how a 360° approach to products, practitioners and practice can enable treatment of a full spectrum of patients. This will take place on January 28 at 10:30–12:30 in the Amphi Bleu room, Level 2, Palais des Congrès, Paris. He will also conclude the symposia with a review of Dr. Reha Yavuzer's live injection demonstration on redefining masculinity.

Specialist plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Liew will look at the evolving patient and provide his guide to principles, products and patients in a session exploring tailor made patient journeys. Dr. Marva Safa and Dr. Patricia Ogilvie's session will explore new cultural conversations on individuality and fluidity - as 78 million people identify as neither male nor female1, a key insight to consider before treatment.

At the Allergan Aesthetics booth – [N227, Level 2, Palais des Congrès Paris, January 26-28 2023] – the 'Meet the Experts' sessions, each lasting 360 seconds, provides delegates with the opportunity to gain direct insights from thought leaders in aesthetic medicine in a highly engaging and interactive format. Six speakers will deliver a total of 17 sessions across the three days.

Commenting on the congress, Jason Smith, SVP, International Allergan Aesthetics said: "With our vast product portfolio in the aesthetics space we are excited to support the educational journey of our practitioners at IMCAS. We want to showcase Allergan Aesthetics' dedication to excellence in clinical practice through our 'Discover your 360°' symposium. This comprehensive initiative has been designed from the ground up to improve patient outcomes and we hope these latest techniques are helpful for surgeons and aesthetic physicians across the world."

As well as the symposium and booth activity, Allergan Aesthetics will also take part in three exciting expert panels: one on emerging toxins, a filler panel event, and the economic tribune on Friday, 27 January 14:00pm (BST), where Jason Smith will present.

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more.

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

