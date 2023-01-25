Media Culture Appoints Eureka Vanterpool To Lead New Multicultural Marketing Practice

New practice will focus on helping brands drive meaningful business growth among multicultural audiences

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Culture, an independent brand performance agency, today announced the appointment of Eureka Vanterpool to lead a newly created Multicultural Marketing practice with the goal of helping brands drive meaningful business growth among various segments, including Hispanic, Black, Asian, LGBTQ+, and People with Disabilities.

New practice will focus on helping brands drive meaningful business growth among multicultural audiences

Vanterpool, a 20+-year marketing veteran originally from New York, NY, will be responsible for helping brands develop culturally relevant media strategies to engage multicultural audiences.

Prior to joining Media Culture in 2020 as VP of Agency Operations, Eureka was a media, marketing, and management professional with expertise across a variety of media disciplines including, research, media planning and buying, analytics, and campaign optimization. Vanterpool will report to Christena Garduno, Media Culture's Chief Executive Officer.

"I'm thrilled to have Eureka lead this initiative for the agency," said Garduno. "The creation of this role is a reflection of Media Culture's commitment to diversity and inclusion as well as a means to help our clients communicate with multicultural audiences in a meaningful way."

"Thirty-five percent of the buying power in the U.S. belongs to multicultural consumers," said Vanterpool. "However, only 5 percent of marketing spend targets the multicultural segment."

According to Vanterpool, this discrepancy presents a significant opportunity. "The growth opportunity for brands should be driven by their ability to effectively engage with their multicultural customers," said Vanterpool. "We are committed to helping our clients achieve culturally relevant strategies that reflect the nation's diversity."

Since its founding in 1995, Media Culture – formerly known as Koeppel Direct – has existed at the forefront of change in the performance marketing industry. And as technology and media consumption has evolved, so has its capabilities. Media Culture has developed leading analytic capabilities, expanded its proven, nimble brand response and demand generation approaches across a variety of channels, and built a track record of success. Through it all, Media Culture's clients have remained priority number one.

View original content:

SOURCE Media Culture