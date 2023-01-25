PenFed Credit Union Donates $150,000 to American Heritage Museum's New Unique Exhibit

American Vietnam P.O.W.s Honored on 50th Anniversary of Release from Hỏa Lò Prison

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced that it has furthered its commitment to prisoners of war veterans and their families with a $150,000 donation to the American Heritage Museum in Hudson, Mass. The donation will support a one-of-a-kind Hỏa Lò prison exhibit honoring the hundreds of Vietnam prisoners of war who were subjected to years of captivity, enduring extreme torture, isolation and malnutrition.

"The American Heritage Museum's Hỏa Lò exhibit is a truly harrowing, surreal experience that honors the extraordinary courage of Vietnam POWs," said President/CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of PenFed Foundation James Schenck. "It is important that Americans never forget those who fight for our freedom. Vietnam veterans deserve this long overdue recognition for their service and sacrifice. Through the exhibit, generations to come can gain a keen understanding of the extreme conditions POWs experienced. Their fortitude is unmatched."

The exhibit features a reconstruction of the last two remaining original cells that held Americans including well-known veterans John McCain, James Stockdale, Bud Day and Joseph Kittinger. It also highlights first-hand accounts and interactive displays. Museum goers will experience a unique, intimate look at the physical and psychological challenges faced by American POWs during this tumultuous time.

"The cost of building a display like this is monumental and it cannot be done by the museum alone," said President of the American Heritage Museum Rob Collings. "So, we're fortunate to have a partner like PenFed Credit Union that has stepped in to help make this possible for all of the veterans and for all these younger generations that will come through and learn what this is all about."

