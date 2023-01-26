CASCADE VACATION RENTALS NEARLY DOUBLES PORTFOLIO WITH THE ADDITION OF POPLAR RIVER CONDOS AT LUTSEN

Company Expands Ownership Team

Peak Time For Making Reservations Starts Now

LUTSEN, Minn., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Vacation Rentals , the largest property manager on the North Shore, recently added the 72 units of the Poplar River Condos at Lutsen, to their portfolio.

The company, founded in 2004, now offers 186 properties to choose from, located from south of Duluth to the Canadian border and up the Gunflint Trail. The properties range from luxury properties on the shores of Lake Superior to off-the-grid wilderness lake cabins and now the Poplar River Condos nestled at the base of Lutsen Mountain. Seventy-five of the rentals are pet-friendly.

In addition, Cascade Vacation Rentals added a new co-owner, Clair Nalezny to the leadership team that includes co-owner and general manager, Stephen Surbaugh and co-owner Sarena Crowley.

"We are very pleased to be adding the Poplar River Condos to our mix of rental opportunities," said Surbaugh. "We have seen demand for rental units increase about ten percent each year with more and more people looking for escapes that offer woods, water and seasonal activities. Our nearly 200 properties offer something for everyone from intimate getaways to large family gatherings to reconnecting with old friends."

The Poplar River Condos consist of full-floor condos, including several with lofts, suites, king guestrooms and double guestrooms. Condos can accommodate parties from two to eleven. All Cascade Vacation Rentals are available to preview via photos or 360° videos.

Return to Pre-Pandemic Protocol

The rental protocol has returned to how it was pre-COVID times. During the pandemic, Cascade Vacation Rentals was proactive in keeping guests safe by instituting linen and cleaning protocols. Since the beginning of 2022 CVR has transitioned back to standard day to day business. During COVID Cascade Vacation Rentals business increased more than 20 percent with prolific access to open spaces, outdoor activities and accessible private homes.

In addition to managing the largest offering of rental properties, Cascade Vacation Rentals employee Jaye White also produces the podcast Exploring the North Shore which offers more than 50 episodes featuring regional activities and attractions. The seasoned staff at Cascade is happy to help guests book their dream getaway. Visit the Cascade Vacation Rentals website or call 877-415-8974.

Tips for Booking a Perfect North Shore Getaway

Don't wait to reserve your property! Peak season runs from Memorial Weekend thru mid-October. Larger 4-6 bedroom homes book at least 4-6 months in advance and smaller homes book about 3 months out. To secure your dream location, book early and call us for help. Research seasonal activities to make the most of your time on the North Shore. Check out Exploring the North Shore podcast that offers more than 50 episodes of activities and attractions for any seasonal vacation. Print out maps and know your route. Check the weather before you arrive, it may be different from where you're coming from.

About Cascade Hospitality

Cascade Vacation Rentals offers the largest selection of vacation rentals on the North Shore. With nearly 200 properties from south of Duluth to the Canadian border as well as the GunFlint trail, Cascade Vacation Rentals offers something for everyone and has 75 units that are pet-friendly. For more information go to Cascade Vacation Rentals .

