GenKOre Announces Collaboration with a US-based Company on In vivo Gene-editing Therapy

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenKOre, Inc., a Korea-based biotech company with hypercompact CRISPR-Cas tools, announced that it has entered into a strategic research collaboration with a US-based biopharma company for the development of in vivo gene editing therapies. This collaboration will utilize GenKOre's proprietary CRISPR-Cas platform, TaRGET ( T iny nuclease, a ugment R NA-based G enome E diting T echnology). The TaRGET platform is distinct from the most popular genome editing technology, CRISPR-Cas9, in that the whole editing module can be delivered with a single AAV vector. Based on their TaRGET platform, GenKOre has developed different modalities of editing tools including TaRGET-CUT, TaRGET-Adenine Base Editing (ABE), TaRGET-AI (Gene Activation and Inhibition system). and TaRGET-FREE (Gene knock-in) .

"This collaboration reflects the strength and potential utility of TaRGET platform in the application of in vivo gene-editing therapy", said Yong-Sam Kim, CEO of GenKOre. "Not only will this collaboration provide an opportunity to validate the applicability of TaRGET platform to in vivo therapy, but we will also expand the utility of our technologies to a wider spectrum of rare diseases." The collaboration was built on the mutual interest in forging transformative therapeutics for patients with rare diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, GenKOre will receive up to 300 million USD including an upfront, option exercise fees and milestone payments upon successful achievement of R&D and commercial milestones across two in vivo disease targets. In addition, GenKOre will receive research funding and tiered royalties up to a double-digit percentage of net sales.

