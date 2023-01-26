Sony Electronics Unveils Two New Walkman® with Enhanced Sound Quality and Longer Battery Life Including the NW-ZX707 Premium Walkman

Two new sleek music players have been added to the Walkman family

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced two new music players, the NW-ZX707 as part of the ZX Series, and the NW-A306 as part of the A Series, to the Walkman family. Both players are designed for listeners to enjoy music the way the artist intended with high-quality sound with a sleek design.

Built with updated components of high-end models, the NW-ZX707 offers astonishing sound quality. With enhanced battery life,1 balanced connection, a larger 5.0" (diag.) display, Wi-Fi® compatibility for easy downloading and streaming functions,2 it is also portable and stylish for the most demanding music lover.

Inheriting the philosophy of the Signature Walkman, the NW-ZX707 has upgraded fine-tuned capacitors and a FTCAP3 (high-polymer capacitor) and a large solid high polymer capacitor which offers large capacitance and low resistance. While an OFC (Oxygen-Free Copper) milled block covering the digital block, allows the NW-ZX707 to bring listeners sound that appears to rise-up from silence. Additionally, a large 8mm coil for balanced output creates an improved sound resolution across all frequencies. All four kinds of components stated here are also used in the latest Signature Walkman model.

NW-ZX707 integrates a DSD (Direct Stream Digital) Remastering Engine where PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) audio is resampled into an 11.2 MHz DSD, offering even more ways to enjoy music.

The NW-A306 is designed for discerning users looking for high quality sound and style. This stylish and compact music player lets consumers download and stream more of the music they love.2 With full Wi-Fi compatibility, lightweight design and with the comfort and function of both a 3.6" (diag.) display touch screen and tactile physical music controls, the NW-A306 is dedicated to delivering exceptional music experiences right from the user's pocket.

Made with a rigid aluminium frame and gold solder inside a precisely engineered chassis, the NW-A306 delivers clear, stable sound and solid bass.

NW-ZX707 and NW-A306 Common Features

Faithful sound reproduction

The S-Master HX™ digital amp technology, independently developed for Walkman is compatible with the native DSD format. It reduces distortion and noise across a wide range of frequencies, for rich and full-bodied sound, further enhanced by new high-quality sound lead free solder.

Just like the latest Signature Walkman model, both models apply a reflow solder containing gold, whose effect is significant in the overall improved sound localization and wider sound space.

To realize both music players' evolutionary sound, a dual clock, film capacitor and fine sound register have been precisely placed within each Walkman.

Updated DSEE Ultimate for Enhancing Streaming Music Quality

The NW-ZX707 and the NW-A306 both use Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Ultimate™ (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) which upscales compressed digital music files in real time. The evolving algorithm now delivers even greater benefits for CD-quality (16 bit 44.1/48kHz) lossless codec audio. Restoring acoustic subtleties and dynamic range provides a richer, more complete listening experience.

With further progress from its predecessor models, consumers can enjoy DSEE Ultimate for upscaling their music, whether it is Wi-Fi streamed or downloaded. Now listeners can also enjoy DSEE Ultimate with wireless headphones.

The NW-ZX707 and the NW-A306 both feature a longer battery life compared to previous models so listeners can immerse themselves in more of their music. The NW-ZX707 has a battery life of up to 25 hours of 44.1kHz FLAC playback, up to 23 hours of 96 kHz FLAC High-Resolution Audio playback, or up to 22 hours even when streaming.1,2 The NW-A306 has a battery life of up to 36 hours of 44.1kHz FLAC playback, up to 32 hours of 96kHz FLAC high resolution audio playback, or even up to 26 hours with the streaming service apps to meet the demand of consumers.1,2

Sustainability in Mind

Our products are not only designed to be stylish but also with the environment in mind. No plastic is used in the packaging material for the NW-ZX707 and the NW-A306, reflecting Sony's commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our products and practices.

Pricing and Availability

NW-ZX707 has a suggested retail price of $899.99 and is available now to purchase at Sony Electronics and other Sony authorized retailers.

NW-A306 has a suggested retail price of $349.99 and is available now to purchase at Sony Electronics and other Sony authorized retailers.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage.

Batteries are consumable products and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

2 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

