ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES GRAMMY + EMMY AWARD WINNING GLOBAL SUPER STAR AND AMERICAN MUSIC ICON LIZZO TO KICK OFF 2023 MUSIC MAKING WAVES CONCERT SERIES ON SATURDAY, MARCH 25TH

-Pre-show festivities at the Music Making Waves concert village include local food trucks, pop-ups experiences, activity zones, a 360-degree beer garden and more-

-Concert proceeds support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, saving marine life and their habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas-

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island, the leader in delivering live entertainment experiences in the Bahamas and Caribbean, announces three-time GRAMMY AWARD recipient and multi-platinum artist, Lizzo to perform at the resort's Casuarina Beach on Saturday, March 25th. Kicking off the Music Making Waves series of seasonal concerts and events, the performance is part of the Atlantis' legendary, "Atlantis: LIVE," platform, and will feature a mix of her biggest hits including "Truth Hurts", "Juice", "About Damn Time" and "Good As Hell".

"For the past 25 years, Atlantis Paradise Island has consistently offered immersive experiences showcasing our beautiful environment, art, culture, and cuisine, creating lifelong memories for our guests and community. We can't wait to welcome Lizzo and all her fans this March to celebrate our 25th anniversary year and kick off our Music Making Waves series. Travelers and residents can all enjoy her greatest hits right here on Paradise Island," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd on atlantismusicmakingwaves.com . Tickets range from $99 for bronze seating to $359 for diamond seating. The Music Making Waves concert grounds open at 6:30pm, where guests of all ages can enjoy the concert village filled with local food trucks and pop-up experiences in the Atlantis activity fun zone. A 360-degree beer garden will offer a selection of cold brews, cocktails, wines, and plenty of seating. A complimentary round-trip shuttle service is provided for all concert guests to Atlantis' hotel towers and parking garages.

A portion of the proceeds from the Music Making Waves concert series will support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation , a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization, with the mission of saving marine life and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

Guests of Atlantis Paradise Island can expect a vacation experience that is unrivaled. With close to 200 acres of wide-open spaces, five distinct properties, diverse dining, endless shopping, five miles of white sand beaches and tranquil waters, Aquaventure water park with multiple one-of-a-kind pools, slides and river rides, and the largest open air marine habitat in the world, Atlantis Paradise Island offers travelers a destination of immersive programming connecting guests to the rich environment, history, art, people, cuisine, and festivities of the Bahamas.

Please visit atlantismusicmakingwaves.com for ticket information and atlantisbahamas.com for room reservations, and details about Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF). For more information about traveling to the Bahamas, visit Bahamas.com.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Throughout 2022 and into 2023 Atlantis is rolling out bold multimillion-dollar renovations and exciting new partnerships throughout the resort – from a complete renovation of The Royal Towers to a reimagined Atlantis Casino and much more. The resort's 25th anniversary launches a new chapter for the first-of-its-kind celebrated entertainment resort and destination, ensuring that travelers will continue to experience the best at Atlantis Paradise Island, with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine and extraordinary experiences ranging from live musical performances and concerts to internationally acclaimed food and wine festivals.

Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic legendary resort. The immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation for more than 25 years.

Atlantis has committed to a meaningful connection with the ocean, marine life, sustainability, and environmental stewardship through its purpose-led efforts with Dolphin Cay and the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), the resort's nonprofit 501©3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

For more information and reservations please visit: atlantisbahamas.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Atlantis, Paradise Island