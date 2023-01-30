Chi Omega grants 3,000th wish with Make-A-Wish®

The 20-year partnership has raised over $33 million for children with critical illnesses

PHOENIX, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish® and Chi Omega proudly announce that Chi Omega has granted its 3,000th wish with Make-A-Wish. Since 2001, Chi Omega, the largest women's fraternal organization in the world with 181 collegiate chapters and 248 alumnae chapters nationwide, has raised over $33 million in partnership with Make-A-Wish to help create life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

Make-A-Wish (PRNewswire)

Funds raised through the partnership make it possible for more wish kids like 10-year-old Anna Grace to experience the long-lasting impact of a wish. When Anna Grace received a devastating cancer diagnosis, she stopped playing sports and going to school due to endless hospital visits and treatments. Her heartfelt wish was to visit a marine adventure park in Orlando. With the help of Chi Omega's fundraising efforts, Anna Grace's wish came true.

"The joy of a wish can significantly impact the lives of children facing a difficult diagnosis and can lead to improved health outcomes and quality of life," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Chi Omega has proven that community service is one of their core values, and we're grateful to celebrate 20 years of partnership. We look forward to continuing to work together to help children reclaim their childhood and believe in brighter days ahead."

Chi Omega chapters, collegians, and alumnae support the mission of Make-A-Wish through volunteering, fundraising, and hosting special events. With over 20,000 collegiate members and over 270,000 alumnae members, Chi Omega has dedicated more than 1.4 million hours towards the mission, enabling hundreds of wish kids to experience wishes that deliver hope to deserving families nationwide.

"Chi Omega is very proud of our partnership with Make-A-Wish. For over 20 years, our Sisters have raised over $33 million dollars and granted over 3,000 life changing wishes for children and their families," said Kay Calloway, Director of Engagement for Chi Omega. "Service to others is important to Chi Omega and that is why Make-A-Wish resonates so well with our members. We are grateful for all the hard work, dedication and service that our Sisters give to Make-A-Wish and look forward to our continued success and bright future with Make-A-Wish."

For more information about the Make-A-Wish and the Chi Omega partnership, www.wish.org/chiomega.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

