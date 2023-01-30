DocuSign expands leadership team with newly created roles across strategy, marketing & growth

Seasoned marketing and operational leaders from Atlassian and Google join DocuSign

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced two new executive appointments to round out the company's leadership team: Robert Chatwani as President & General Manager, Growth, and Anwar Akram as Chief Operating Officer. Both will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Allan Thygesen. Robert and Anwar each have relevant experience leading at scale in world class companies and will significantly impact DocuSign's growth and improvements in operational efficiency.

"DocuSign is at an exciting inflection point as we push beyond e-signature leadership to truly enable smarter, easier, trusted agreement workflows. Over the past year, we've added top talent in our senior leadership across field operations, product and technology, human resources and legal." said Allan Thygesen, CEO of DocuSign. "Today, we're thrilled to be adding two more proven leaders and innovators in Robert and Anwar to help us drive growth, improve efficiency and deliver value to our millions of customers around the world as they navigate their own digital transformations."

Marketing & Growth Organization Under Robert Chatwani

Robert will lead DocuSign's newly created Marketing & Growth organization to scale its digital strategy across marketing, product, technology and sales. Robert will be responsible for Docusign's product-led growth and execution, encompassing growth product and engineering teams, related data analytics, and all marketing and operations teams focused on digital expansion, demand generation and lead qualification. He will also lead all CMO functions, including product marketing, field marketing, communications and public relations, content, creative and brand strategy.

Robert most recently served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Atlassian, a SaaS industry leader and pioneer in product led growth. He oversaw teams across marketing, brand, communications and data science, and worked with the product organization to help scale Atlassian's business to nearly $3B in revenue. Prior to Atlassian, Robert served as Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer for social e-commerce platform Spring. He also spent more than a decade at eBay, ending his tenure as CMO of North America where his teams supported $35 billion in annual trading volume.

"DocuSign has built a brand synonymous with both simplicity and trust. I was drawn to DocuSign's position as a category leader, and a company whose products are loved by its customers. There's also a strong fit between my consumer and enterprise experience, and the opportunity to fuel global growth for DocuSign," said Robert Chatwani. "We have an incredible foundation to build on as we help power digital transformation for companies throughout the world. I look forward to working with the talented DocuSign team to capture the vast opportunity ahead."

Strategy & Operations Organization Under Anwar Akram

As COO, Anwar will bring together strategy and operations teams from across the company to bolster DocuSign's ability to operate at scale. As one streamlined team the COO organization will champion the development of DocuSign's business strategy, drive transformation of operations, lead companywide and cross-functional planning, deliver business critical insights using analytics, and help evolve early-stage ideas into future growth initiatives. The COO organization will have oversight of enterprise-wide operational planning and Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), and will diagnose and deliver process and operational improvements across DocuSign globally.

Most recently, Anwar spent more than a decade at Google where he served as VP of Operational Effectiveness leading cross-functional initiatives to improve operational productivity. These efforts resulted in improved adoption of best practices, streamlined procurement, and extended workforce productivity. In addition, his Google tenure included leadership roles across a wide range of organizations and business units, including sales, support, strategy and operations. Prior to Google, Anwar also held executive and leadership roles at Microsoft and McKinsey & Company.

"Joining DocuSign is a rare opportunity to scale a market-defining company that has already built an offering that customers love," said Anwar Akram. "My early interactions with the DocuSign leadership team have me energized and inspired about the impact ahead. With plans for greater international expansion, a more complete CLM offering, and the introduction of a self-serve customer model, the growth prospects are exciting and we're only getting started."

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they navigate their systems of agreement. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over a million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign platform to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives.

