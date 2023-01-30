'THE REAL MVP,' WANDA DURANT, SHINES A LIGHT ON THYROID EYE DISEASE (TED)

HEAR FROM WANDA AND A TED EXPERT ON HOW TO SPOT THE SIGNS OF TED, WHERE TO SEEK CARE, AND HOW OTHERS CAN BE THE 'MVP' OF THEIR OWN HEALTH

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Wanda Durant, mother of National Basketball Association (NBA) Most Valuable Player (MVP) and three-time Olympic gold medalist, Kevin Durant, has been living with Graves' disease – the most common form of hyperthyroidism – for 17 years. Throughout those years, "Mama Durant" or "The Real MVP" as she is affectionately known, has also had problems with her eyes, suffering from eye bulging, pain, pressure and irritation. Only recently did she learn that her eye symptoms may be caused by a separate, but related, condition called Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), which may affect up to 50% of people with Graves'. For TED Awareness Week, Wanda is partnering with Horizon Therapeutics alongside Dr. Ana Victoria, an oculofacial plastic surgeon and TED Eye Specialist, to raise awareness of the possible symptoms, risks and impact of TED. Wanda and Dr. Victoria are encouraging those with Graves' disease or other thyroid conditions to pay close attention to their eye health so they can seek the care they need if symptoms appear.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9088551-wanda-durant-and-thyroid-eye-disease-expert-discuss-how-to-spot-the-signs-of-ted/

DID YOU KNOW

TED Awareness Week 2022 marks the third year for this important public health initiative

Thyroid Eye Disease, or TED, is most common in those with Graves' disease but requires separate care from a TED Eye Specialist, such as an oculoplastic surgeon or neuro-ophthalmologist

Women are more at risk (up to 5x more likely to develop TED than men)

TED can occur at any age, but predominantly in the 40s and 60s

For more information, please visit www.FOCUSonTED.com

MORE ABOUT WANDA DURANT:

Wanda Durant, affectionately known as "Mama Durant" and "The Real MVP," is a leader, entrepreneur, philanthropist and patient advocate, who has been living with Graves' disease for 17 years. She is a mother of two sons: NBA Champion and MVP, Kevin Durant, and businessman Anthony (Tony) Durant. As president and CEO of motivation platform "Hope, Dream, Believe, Achieve" (HDBA, LLC), Wanda shares her blueprint for parenting that she used to help her children become successful adults. One of her mantras is "where there is hope, there are possibilities." Her passion is to inspire underserved children, single mothers, families, and communities to move beyond their immediate circumstances and to aim for higher heights in life.

MORE ABOUT DR. ANA VICTORIA:

Dr. Ana Victoria is an oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgeon at the Center for Excellence in Eye Care in Miami, Florida. Dr. Victoria routinely treats patients with Thyroid Eye Disease and is accredited by the American Board of Ophthalmology, the oldest medical certifying board in the United States. Dr. Victoria gained experience in clinical and surgical experience while serving as the chief resident in the ophthalmology residency at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She also spent two years as an American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery fellow at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, specializing in TED.

View original content:

SOURCE Horizon Therapeutics plc