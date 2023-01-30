Whirlpool Announces Fourth Quarter Results; Well Positioned to Deliver Solid 2023

Full-year GAAP net loss margin of (7.7)% and GAAP loss per diluted share of $(27.18) driven by EMEA transaction, recorded in the fourth quarter

Full-year ongoing (non-GAAP) EBIT margin (1) of 6.9% and ongoing (non-GAAP) earnings per diluted share (2) of $19.64 in a challenging macro cycle

Q4 GAAP net loss margin of (32.6)% and ongoing (non-GAAP) EBIT margin (1) of 3.5%, impacted by a one-off supply chain disruption in North America

Returned $1.3 billion in cash to shareholders in 2022, with $0.9 billion of share repurchases

2023 outlook includes earnings per diluted share of $16.00 to $18.00 on a GAAP and ongoing basis; cash provided by operating activities of approximately $1.4 billion and free cash flow (3) of approximately $800 million

Expect $800 to $900 million benefit in 2023 from strong cost takeout actions and easing raw material inflation

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR), today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results.

"In 2023 we will reset our cost structure and expect to deliver $800 - $900 million of cost benefit" said Marc Bitzer, chairman and chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "This new cost structure, combined with the expected demand recovery during the second half of the year has Whirlpool well positioned to deliver sustained shareholder value."

KEY RESULTS

Full Year Results 2022 2021 Change Net sales ($M) $19,724 $21,985 $(2,261) (10.3) % Net sales excluding currency ($M) $20,207 $21,985 $(1,778) (8.1) % GAAP net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool ($M) $(1,519) $1,783 $(3,302) nm Ongoing EBIT(1) ($M) $1,360 $2,379 $(1,019) (42.8) % GAAP earnings (loss) per diluted share $(27.18) $28.36 $(55.54) nm Ongoing earnings per diluted share(2) $19.64 $26.59 $(6.95) (26.1) %

CASH FLOW

Free Cash Flow 2022 2021 Change Cash provided by (used in) operating activities ($M) $1,390 $2,176 $(786) Free cash flow(3) ($M) $820 $1,651 $(831)

"During 2022, we took decisive actions to accelerate our long-term growth trajectory by investing in our business and executing our portfolio transformation while also returning $1.3B in cash to shareholders," said Jim Peters, chief financial officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "The strength of our balance sheet has allowed us to execute on our capital allocation priorities, and we continue to maintain flexibility with $2B of cash on hand as we exit the year."

Fourth Quarter Results 2022 2021 Change Net sales ($M) $4,923 $5,815 $(892) (15.3) % Net sales excluding currency ($M) $5,059 $5,815 $(756) (13.0) % GAAP net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool ($M) $(1,605) $298 $(1,903) nm Ongoing EBIT(1) ($M) $171 $502 $(331) (65.9) % GAAP earnings (loss) per diluted share $(29.35) $4.90 $(34.25) nm Ongoing earnings per diluted share(2) $3.89 $6.14 $(2.25) (36.6) %

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales decline of (15.3)%, organic net sales (4) decline of (10.8)%, impacted by one-off supply disruption in North America and demand slowdown, partially offset by favorable price/mix

Strong cost actions on track, delivering sequential quarterly net cost improvement

The Company adjusted its full-year effective GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) tax rate to approximately (22)% and 4%, respectively, in the quarter

REGIONAL REVIEW

North America Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change Change

excluding

currency

impact Net sales ($M) $2,845 $3,291 (13.6) % (13.0) % EBIT(5) ($M) $166 $504 (67.1) % -

Significant one-off supply chain disruption driving revenue decline; maintained recent sequential quarterly share gains

EBIT margin(5) of 5.8 percent, compared to 15.3 percent in the same prior-year period, driven by elevated cost inflation and one-off supply chain disruption

Europe, Middle

East and Africa Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change Change

excluding

currency

impact Net sales ($M) $1,028 $1,412 (27.2) % (18.1) % EBIT(5) ($M) $(4) $20 nm -

Continued demand weakness across key countries; organic net sales (4) decline of approximately 9.0 percent

Break-even EBIT margin(5), compared to 1.4 percent in the same prior-year period, driven by lower volumes, inflation and unfavorable currency fully offsetting cost-based pricing actions

Latin America Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change Change

excluding currency

impact Net sales ($M) $831 $831 — % (3.1) % EBIT(5) ($M) $49 $56 (12.5) % -

Significant sequential demand improvement in Brazil and Mexico coupled with strong cost-based pricing actions resulting in flat revenue year-over-year

EBIT margin(5) of 5.9 percent, compared to 6.7 percent in the same prior-year period, impacted by cost inflation partially offset by strong cost discipline

Asia Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change Change

excluding

currency

impact Net sales ($M) $219 $281 (22.1) % (15.9) % EBIT(5) ($M) $6 $17 (64.7) % -

Consumer sentiment negatively impacting demand, partially offset by cost-based pricing

EBIT margin(5) of 2.7 percent, compared to 5.9 percent in the same prior-year period, impacted by lower volumes and cost inflation more than offsetting cost-based pricing actions

FULL-YEAR 2023 OUTLOOK

Expect full-year 2023 revenues of approximately $19.4 billion (down 1 to 2 percent compared to the prior year)

Earnings per diluted share of $16.00 to $18.00 on a GAAP and ongoing basis (2)

Cash provided by operating activities of approximately $1.4 billion and free cash flow (3) of approximately $800 million

GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) tax rate of 14 to 16 percent

PORTFOLIO TRANSFORMATION UPDATE

Strategic Review of EMEA

Strategic review of EMEA business concluded

Announced agreement to contribute European major domestic appliance (MDA) business into a newly formed entity with Arçelik A.Ş (6)

Creates over €6 billion revenue European MDA platform (6) with over €200 million of cost synergies

Transaction expected to close in second half of 2023, subject to additional requirements for closing, including obtaining regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions

InSinkErator

InSinkErator acquisition closed in the fourth quarter of 2022, with no material impact to the fourth quarter results

(1) A reconciliation of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and ongoing EBIT, non-GAAP financial measures, to reported net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool, and a reconciliation of EBIT margin and ongoing EBIT margin, non-GAAP financial measures, to net earnings (loss) margin and other important information, appears below. (2) A reconciliation of ongoing earnings per diluted share, a non-GAAP financial measure, to reported net earnings (loss) per diluted share available to Whirlpool and other important information, appears below. (3) A reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other important information, appears below. Adjusted free cash flow of $1,963 million for the fourth-quarter of 2021 has been restated to $1,651 million free cash flow measure to conform with current year presentation. (4) A reconciliation of organic net sales and regional organic net sales, non-GAAP financial measures, to reported net sales and regional net sales and other information, appears below. (5) Segment EBIT represents our consolidated EBIT broken down by the Company's reportable segments and are metrics used by the chief operating decision maker in accordance with ASC 280. Consolidated EBIT also includes corporate "Other/Eliminations" of $(1,688) million and $(90) million for the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. (6) Arçelik A.Ş's ("Arcelik") wholly owned subsidiary Ardutch B.V. has entered into the contribution agreement with 75% ownership. Final post-closing ownership ratio will be determined after taking into account the respective 2022 EBITDA, net asset values, net indebtedness, and net working capital of the parties. €6 billion reference based on the combined 2021 revenues of Whirlpool and Arcelik European businesses.

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIODS ENDED DECEMBER 31 (Millions of dollars, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Audited) Net sales $ 4,923

$ 5,815

$ 19,724

$ 21,985 Expenses













Cost of products sold 4,278

4,752

16,651

17,576 Gross margin 645

1,063

3,073

4,409 Selling, general and administrative 537

555

1,820

2,081 Intangible amortization 11

9

35

47 Restructuring costs 8

4

21

38 Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles —

—

384

— (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses 1,521

—

1,869

(105) Operating profit (loss) (1,432)

495

(1,056)

2,348 Other (income) expense













Interest and sundry (income) expense 27

(18)

(19)

(159) Interest expense 64

42

190

175 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (1,523)

471

(1,227)

2,332 Income tax expense (benefit) 69

165

265

518 Equity method investment income (loss), net of tax (12)

(6)

(19)

(8) Net earnings (loss) (1,604)

300

(1,511)

1,806 Less: Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 1

2

8

23 Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $ (1,605)

$ 298

$ (1,519)

$ 1,783 Per share of common stock













Basic net earnings available to Whirlpool $ (29.35)

$ 4.96

$ (27.18)

$ 28.73 Diluted net earnings available to Whirlpool $ (29.35)

$ 4.90

$ (27.18)

$ 28.36 Dividends declared $ 1.75

$ 1.40

$ 7.00

$ 5.45 Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)













Basic 54.7

60.2

55.9

62.1 Diluted 54.7

60.9

55.9

62.9

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of dollars, except share data)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,958

$ 3,044 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $49 and $98, respectively 1,555

3,100 Inventories 2,089

2,717 Prepaid and other current assets 653

834 Assets held for sale 139

— Total current assets 6,394

9,695 Property, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,808 and $6,619, respectively 2,102

2,805 Right of use assets 691

946 Goodwill 3,314

2,485 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $400 and $522, respectively 3,164

1,981 Deferred income taxes 1,063

1,920 Other noncurrent assets 396

453 Total assets $ 17,124

$ 20,285 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 3,376

$ 5,413 Accrued expenses 481

609 Accrued advertising and promotions 623

854 Employee compensation 159

576 Notes payable 4

10 Current maturities of long-term debt 248

298 Other current liabilities 550

750 Liabilities held for sale 490

— Total current liabilities 5,931

8,510 Noncurrent liabilities





Long-term debt 7,363

4,929 Pension benefits 184

378 Postretirement benefits 96

142 Lease liabilities 584

794 Other noncurrent liabilities 460

519 Total noncurrent liabilities 8,687

6,762 Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $1 par value, 250 million shares authorized, 114 million and 114 million

shares issued, respectively, and 54 million and 59 million shares outstanding, respectively 114

114 Additional paid-in capital 3,061

3,025 Retained earnings 8,261

10,170 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,090)

(2,357) Treasury stock, 60 million and 55 million shares, respectively (7,010)

(6,106) Total Whirlpool stockholders' equity 2,336

4,846 Noncontrolling interests 170

167 Total stockholders' equity 2,506

5,013 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,124

$ 20,285

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIODS ENDED DECEMBER 31 (Millions of dollars)



Twelve Months Ended

2022

2021 Operating activities





Net earnings (loss) $ (1,511)

$ 1,806 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 475

494 Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles 384

— (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses 1,869

(105) (Gain) loss on previously held equity interest —

(42) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 854

(232) Inventories (49)

(648) Accounts payable (612)

949 Accrued advertising and promotions (51)

70 Accrued expenses and current liabilities 113

125 Taxes deferred and payable, net 18

130 Accrued pension and postretirement benefits (105)

(116) Employee compensation (288)

16 Other 293

(271) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,390

2,176 Investing activities





Capital expenditures (570)

(525) Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses 77

302 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (3,000)

(46) Cash held by divested businesses (75)

(393) Other —

2 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,568)

(660) Financing activities





Net proceeds from borrowings of long-term debt 2,800

300 Net proceeds (repayments) of long-term debt (300)

(300) Net proceeds (repayments) from short-term borrowings (4)

(1) Dividends paid (390)

(338) Repurchase of common stock (903)

(1,041) Common stock issued 3

76 Other —

(35) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,206

(1,339) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (20)

(67) Less: decrease in cash classified as held for sale (94)

— Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,086)

110 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 3,044

2,934 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,958

$ 3,044

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RECONCILIATION OF

GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Millions of dollars except per share data) (Unaudited)

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures, some of which we refer to as "ongoing" measures, including earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), EBIT margin, ongoing EBIT, ongoing EBIT margin, ongoing earnings per diluted share, adjusted effective tax rate, organic net sales, return on invested capital (ROIC) and free cash flow. Ongoing measures exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing operations and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Sales excluding foreign currency is calculated by translating the current period net sales, in functional currency, to U.S. dollars using the prior-year period's exchange rate compared to the prior-year period net sales. Management believes that sales excluding foreign currency provides stockholders with a clearer basis to assess our results over time, excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. Management believes that organic net sales provides stockholders with a clearer basis to assess our results over time, excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations and divestitures. Management believes that ROIC provides investors with a view of capital efficiency, a key driver of stockholder value creation. Management believes that adjusted tax rate provides investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's effective tax rate, excluding the pre-tax income and tax effect of certain unique items. Management believes that free cash flow provides investors and stockholders with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing the company's ability to fund its activities and obligations. The Company provides free cash flow related metrics, such as free cash flow as a percentage of net sales, as long-term management goals, not an element of its annual financial guidance, and as such does not provide a reconciliation of free cash flow to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for these long-term goal metrics. Whirlpool does not provide a non-GAAP reconciliation for its forward-looking long-term value creation goals, such as organic net sales, EBIT, free cash flow conversion, ROIC and gross debt/EBITDA, as these long-term management goals are not annual guidance, and the reconciliation of these long-term measures would rely on market factors and certain other conditions and assumptions that are outside of the company's control. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist investors and stockholders in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance, and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of our business. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These ongoing financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net earnings available to Whirlpool per diluted share, net earnings, net earnings available to Whirlpool, net earnings margin, return on assets, net sales, effective tax rate and cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We also disclose segment EBIT as an important financial metric used by the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker to evaluate performance and allocate resources in accordance with ASC 280 - Segment Reporting. GAAP net earnings available to Whirlpool per diluted share and ongoing earnings per diluted share are presented net of tax, while individual adjustments in each reconciliation are presented on a pre-tax basis; the income tax impact line item aggregates the tax impact for these adjustments. The tax impact of individual line item adjustments may not foot precisely to the aggregate income tax impact amount, as each line item adjustment may include non-taxable components. Historical quarterly earnings per share amounts are presented based on a normalized tax rate adjustment to reconcile quarterly tax rates to full-year tax rate expectations. We strongly encourage investors and stockholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

FOURTH-QUARTER 2022 ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool and net earnings (loss) per basic share available to Whirlpool, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net earnings (loss) margin is calculated by dividing net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per basic share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our fourth-quarter GAAP tax rate was (4.5)%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our fourth-quarter adjusted tax rate (non-GAAP) of (101.8)%.



Three Months Ended Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation: December 31, 2022 Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $ (1,605) Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 1 Income tax expense (benefit) 69 Interest expense 64 Earnings before interest & taxes $ (1,471) Net sales $ 4,923 Net earnings (loss) margin (32.6) %



Results classification

Earnings before

interest & taxes

Earnings per

diluted share Reported measure



$ (1,471)

$ (29.35) Impact of M&A transactions(b) (Gain) loss on sale and

disposal of businesses &

Selling, general and

administrative

1,546

$ 28.27 Substantial liquidation of subsidiary(f) Interest and sundry

(income) expense

84

$ 1.54 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles

and other assets(d) Equity method investment

income (loss), net of tax

12

$ 0.22 Total income tax impact







$ 30.36 Normalized tax rate adjustment(e)







$ (27.12) Share adjustment*







$ (0.03) Ongoing measure



$ 171

$ 3.89 Net sales



$ 4,923



Ongoing EBIT margin



3.5 %







Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

*As a result of our current period GAAP earnings loss, the impact of antidilutive shares was excluded from the loss per share calculation on a GAAP basis. The share count adjustment used in the calculation of the full-year ongoing earnings per diluted share includes basic shares outstanding of 54.7 million plus the impact of antidilutive shares of 0.4 million which were excluded on a GAAP basis.

FOURTH-QUARTER 2021 ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings available to Whirlpool and net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Net earnings margin is calculated by dividing net earnings available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our fourth-quarter GAAP tax rate was 35.0%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our fourth-quarter adjusted tax rate (non-GAAP) of 18.1%.



Three Months Ended Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation: December 31, 2021 Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $ 298 Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 2 Income tax expense (benefit) 165 Interest expense 42 Earnings (loss) before interest & taxes $ 507 Net sales $ 5,815 Net earnings margin 5.1 %



Results classification

Earnings before

interest & taxes

Earnings per

diluted share Reported measure



$ 507

$ 4.90 Restructuring costs(a) Restructuring costs

4

0.06 Product warranty and liability (income) expense(g) Cost of products sold

(9)

(0.15) Income tax impact



—

0.02 Normalized tax rate adjustment(e)



—

1.31 Ongoing measure



$ 502

$ 6.14 Net sales



$ 5,815



Ongoing EBIT margin



8.6 %







Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

FULL-YEAR 2022 ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool and net earnings (loss) per basic share available to Whirlpool, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Net earnings (loss) margin is calculated by dividing net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per basic share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our full-year GAAP tax rate was (21.6)%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our full-year adjusted tax rate (non-GAAP) of 4.4%.



Twelve Months Ended Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation: December 31, 2022 Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $ (1,519) Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 8 Income tax expense (benefit) 265 Interest expense 190 Earnings before interest & taxes $ (1,056) Net sales $ 19,724 Net earnings (loss) margin (7.7) %



Results classification

Earnings before

interest & taxes

Earnings per

diluted share Reported measure



$ (1,056)

$ (27.18) Impairment of goodwill, intangibles

and other assets(d) Impairment of goodwill

and other intangibles &

Equity method investment

income (loss), net of tax

396

$ 7.08 Impact of M&A transactions(b) (Gain) loss on sale and

disposal of businesses &

Selling, general and

administrative expense

1,936

$ 34.63 Substantial liquidation of subsidiary(f) Interest and sundry

(income) expense

84

$ 1.51 Total income tax impact



—

$ (1.89) Normalized tax rate adjustment(e)



—

$ 5.69 Share adjustment*



—

$ (0.20) Ongoing Measure



1,360

19.64 Net Sales



19,724



Ongoing EBIT Margin



6.9 %



















Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

*As a result of our current period GAAP earnings loss, the impact of antidilutive shares was excluded from the loss per share calculation on a GAAP basis. The share count adjustment used in the calculation of the full-year ongoing earnings per diluted share includes basic shares outstanding of 55.9 million plus the impact of antidilutive shares of 0.6 million which were excluded on a GAAP basis.

FULL-YEAR 2021 ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings available to Whirlpool and net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. Net earnings margin is calculated by dividing net earnings available to Whirlpool by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our full-year GAAP tax rate was 22.2%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our full-year adjusted tax rate (non-GAAP) of 23.5%.



Twelve Months Ended Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation: December 31, 2021 Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $ 1,783 Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 23 Income tax expense (benefit) 518 Interest expense 175 Earnings (loss) before interest & taxes $ 2,499 Net sales $ 21,985 Net earnings margin 8.1 %



Results classification

Earnings before interest & taxes

Earnings per diluted share Reported measure



$ 2,499

$ 28.36 Restructuring costs(a) Restructuring costs

38

0.61 Impact of M&A transactions (b) (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of business

(107)

(1.69) (Gain) loss on previously held equity interest(c) (Gain) loss on previously held equity interest

(42)

(0.50) Product warranty and liability (income) expense(g) Cost of products sold

(9)

(0.14) Income tax impact



—

0.41 Normalized tax rate adjustment(e)



—

(0.46) Ongoing measure



$ 2,379

$ 26.59 Net sales



$ 21,985



Ongoing EBIT margin



10.8 %







Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

FOOTNOTES



a. RESTRUCTURING COSTS - In 2022, and moving forward, we will only exclude restructuring actions greater than $50 million from our ongoing results. In 2021, these costs were primarily related to actions that right-size and reduce the fixed cost structure of our EMEA business and other centralized functions.



b. IMPACT OF M&A TRANSACTIONS - On January 16, 2023, we signed a contribution agreement to contribute our European major domestic appliance business into a newly formed entity with Arçelik. In connection with the transaction, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on disposal of $1,521 million in the fourth-quarter of 2022. The loss includes a charge of $1,151 million for the write-down of the net assets of the disposal group to fair value of $139 million, $393 million of cumulative currency translation adjustments, $98 million release of other comprehensive loss on pension and $18 million of other transaction related costs. Whirlpool's European major domestic appliance business met the criteria for held-for-sale accounting during the fourth-quarter of 2022 and will be included in the Company's results until closing of the transaction.





During the second quarter of 2022, we entered into an agreement to sell our Russia business. We classified this disposal group as held for sale and recorded an impairment loss of $346 million for the write-down of the assets to their fair value. During the third quarter of 2022, the loss from disposal was adjusted by an immaterial amount resulting in a final loss amount of $348 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.





Additionally, during the fourth-quarter 2022, we incurred unique transaction related costs of $25 million related to portfolio transformation for a total of $67 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. These transaction costs are recorded in Selling, General and Administrative expenses on our Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).





On May 17, 2021, our subsidiary entered into a share purchase agreement to sell its Turkish subsidiary to Arçelik. As part of the agreement, Arçelik assumed responsibility for operating the manufacturing site in Manisa, Turkey, following closing. The transaction closed on June 30, 2021. In connection with the closing of the transaction, we received cash proceeds of $93 million and recognized a loss on sale of $164 million. During the third quarter of 2021, amounts for working capital and other customary post-closing adjustments were finalized and an additional $13 million loss related to the sale of business was recorded.





On March 31, 2021, Galanz launched its partial tender offer for majority ownership of Whirlpool China. Our subsidiary tendered approximately 31% of Whirlpool China's outstanding shares in the tender offer, with the remainder representing a noncontrolling interest of approximately 20% in Whirlpool China. The transaction closed on May 6, 2021. In connection with the closing of the transaction, we received cash proceeds of $193 million and recognized a gain on sale of $284 million.





The net impact realized for gain on sale and disposal of Turkey and China businesses included in the income statement for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 is $105 million.



c. (GAIN) LOSS ON PREVIOUSLY HELD EQUITY INTEREST - During the third quarter of 2021, Whirlpool Corporation acquired an additional 38% equity interest in Elica PB India Private Limited (Elica PB India) for $57 million, which resulted in a controlling equity ownership of approximately 87%. The previously held equity interest of 49% in Elica PB India was remeasured at fair value of $74 million on the acquisition date, which resulted in a gain of $42 million. This gain was recorded within Interest & sundry (income) expense during the third quarter of 2021. The earnings per diluted share impact is calculated net of minority interest.



d. IMPAIRMENT OF GOODWILL, INTANGIBLES AND OTHER ASSETS - During the second quarter of 2022, the carrying value of the EMEA reporting unit and Indesit and Hotpoint trademarks exceeded their fair values resulting in an impairment charge of $384 million which is recorded within Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2022 we recognized an impairment charge of $12M related to equity method investment in Brazil which is recorded within Equity method investment income (loss), net of tax.



e. NORMALIZED TAX RATE ADJUSTMENT - During the fourth-quarter of 2021, the Company calculated ongoing earnings per share using an adjusted tax rate of 18.1%. During the fourth-quarter of 2022, the Company calculated ongoing earnings per share using an adjusted tax rate of (101.8)%. During the full-year of 2021, the Company calculated ongoing earnings per share using an adjusted tax rate of 23.5%. During the full-year of 2022, the Company calculated ongoing earnings per share using an adjusted tax rate of 4.4% which excludes the impacts of the non-tax deductible loss on sale of the Russia business of $348 million and impairment of goodwill of $278 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022, along with the impact of M&A transactions of approximately $1.5 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.



f. SUBSTANTIAL LIQUIDATION OF SUBSIDIARY - During the fourth-quarter of 2022, the Company liquidated an offshore subsidiary and recorded a one-time charge of $84 million for a release of other comprehensive income on hedging and cumulative translation adjustments.



g. PRODUCT WARRANTY AND LIABILITY (INCOME) EXPENSE - During the fourth-quarter of 2021, the Company released an accrual of approximately $9 million related to a previously announced EMEA-produced washer recall campaign. These adjustments were made based on our revised expectations regarding future period cash expenditures for the campaign.

ORGANIC NET SALES

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure organic net sales to GAAP reported net sales, for three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 for the Whirlpool EMEA business.



Three Months Ended



Dec 31,



2021 2022 Change Net Sales $ 1,412 $ 1,028 (27.2) % Less: Russia Divestiture 145 —

Less: Currency — (128)

Organic Net Sales $ 1,267 $ 1,156 (8.8) %

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure organic net sales to GAAP reported net sales, for three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 for the Whirlpool business.



Three Months Ended



Dec 31,



2021 2022 Change Net Sales $ 5,815 $ 4,923 (15.3) % Less: Russia Divestiture 145 —

Less: Currency — (136)

Organic Net Sales $ 5,670 $ 5,059 (10.8) %

Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

FREE CASH FLOW

Free cash flow is cash provided by (used in) operating activities after capital expenditures. The reconciliation provided below reconciles twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and 2023 full-year free cash flow with cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Free cash flow as a percentage of net sales is calculated by dividing free cash flow by net sales.















Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



(millions of dollars) 2022

2021

2023 Outlook Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $1,390

$2,176

~$1,400 Capital expenditures (570)

(525)

~(600) Free cash flow $820

$1,651

~$800











Cash provided by (used in) investing activities* (3,568)

(660)



Cash provided by (used in) financing activities* 1,206

(1,339)





Throughout 2021 and comparable periods, the Company defined adjusted free cash flow as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and including proceeds from the sale of assets/businesses, and changes in restricted cash. Starting in 2022, the Company presents free cash flow which is cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow of $1,963 million for the fourth-quarter of 2021 has been restated to $1,651 million free cash flow measure to conform with current year presentation.





Adjusted Free Cash Flow (FCF) Reconciliation: Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (millions of dollars) 2021 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $2,176 Capital expenditures, proceeds from sale of assets/businesses and

change in restricted cash (213) Adjusted free cash flow $1,963



Cash provided by (used in) investing activities* (660) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities* (1,339)

*Financial guidance on a GAAP basis for cash provided by (used in) financing activities and cash provided by (used in) investing activities has not been provided because in order to prepare any such estimate or projection, the Company would need to rely on market factors and certain other conditions and assumptions that are outside of its control.

