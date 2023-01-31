Cereal Supergroup to Drop New Release: Snoop Dogg and Master P's Broadus Foods Partners with Post Consumer Brands on Snoop Cereal

Three flavorful varieties with memorable characters to hit grocery store shelves nationwide beginning this summer

LAKEVILLE, Minn. and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snoop Dogg and Master P's Broadus Foods and Post Consumer Brands are partnering on a new release: a collection of three new varieties of the hip-hop legends' Snoop Cereal that are full of flavorful notes and fronted by memorable characters. The collaboration between the entertainment moguls and Post Consumer Brands is backed by their shared passion for feeding families and strengthening diverse communities. The new collection drops summer 2023.

Photo Credit Broadus Foods Snoop Cereal (PRNewswire)

The three new cereals rolling out nationwide beginning this summer are:

Snoop Cereal Fruity Hoopz with Marshmallows, a sweetened multigrain cereal featuring fun vibrant colors packed with a punch of undeniable fruity deliciousness.

Snoop Cereal Cinnamon Toasteez, a tasty, sweetened crispy wheat and rice cereal with just the right hint of cinnamon.

Snoop Cereal Frosted Drizzlerz, a sweetened, crunchy, frosted whole grain wheat cereal that meets WIC eligibility requirements.

The colorful Snoop Cereal boxes feature a lineup of characters, including K-9 team leader Captain Ace, Max, Hercules, Roxy and Mr. Polar Bear, games and inspiration. In addition, with every purchase of Snoop Cereal, consumers are supporting people in need as Broadus Foods donates a portion of the proceeds from each sale to charities that tackle homelessness and food insecurity, such as Door of Hope.

Broadus Foods will handle marketing and promotion for its Snoop Cereal brand. Post Consumer Brands will produce the cereal, as well as provide research and development, sales and other supply-chain support.

Percy "Master P" Miller shared, "We want to make sure kids and kids at heart can have a champion's breakfast. Our motto is the more we make the more we give. I grew up on WIC, and I am honored and humbled to now own a company with Snoop that can service underprivileged families. Partnering with Post Consumer Brands made sense with our common mission to build economic empowerment and to add diversity to grocery stores with Black-owned breakfast food."

The cereal brand is launching with an entertainment experience powered by Snoop Dogg and Master P, leveraging the more than 181 million active social followers of the two hip-hop powerhouses. This includes interactive online content, real-time social engagement and an evolving ecosystem of memorable characters.

Calvin "Snoop Dogg" Broadus added, "Creating generational wealth is an important message to share with the world. Coming from hip hop and being able to produce a product from a family name that my kids, grandkids and beyond will be a part of is a blessing. We are making history, and Momma Snoop products are coming next. Working with Post Consumer Brands will guarantee the highest quality, most diverse flavors and best-tasting product on the market. Master P and I are the new Kings of Breakfast Food."

"Our purpose at Post Consumer Brands is to make delicious food accessible for all, and we've been feeding families for more than 125 years. When Snoop Dogg and Master P approached us with the opportunity to produce Snoop Cereal for Broadus Foods, we were immediately brought together by our shared passion for feeding all families, building diversity and economic development, and serving communities," said TD Dixon, chief growth officer at Post Consumer Brands. "We're excited to partner with a company that's committed to family and community just like we are."

Consumed in nearly 90 percent of all U.S. households and popular with people of all ages, cereal is America's No.1 favorite breakfast food. Today, it's also increasingly enjoyed as a snack, a lunch or dinner meal replacement, or an ingredient in recipes.

To learn more about the new Snoop Cereal, visit snoopcereal.com.

About Broadus Foods

Broadus Foods is more than a family-owned food product company; it's a movement to make a difference in the lives of families and communities. We stand for integrity, hard work and giving back. We strive to provide foods that are deliciously made with the highest quality. Broadus Foods was founded by Calvin Broadus, also known as Snoop Dogg, to continue Momma Snoop's legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities.

Broadus Foods Founder Calvin Broadus and CEO Percy Miller are committed to inspiring economic empowerment by adding diversity to the grocery retail industry and creating opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands. For more information on Broadus Foods, visit broadusfoods.com.

About Post Consumer Brands

Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., is focused on providing delicious food choices for every taste and budget. The company's portfolio ranges from iconic brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Grape-Nuts® and PEBBLES® cereal, as well as Peter Pan® peanut butter to the Malt-O-Meal® brand of value ready-to-eat cereals and more. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make lives better by making delicious food accessible for all. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

