FibroBiologics Launches Public Funding Campaign with StartEngine.com

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, a clinical-stage company focused on the development of fibroblast cell-based therapeutics for chronic diseases, today launched an online funding campaign with StartEngine, a leading equity crowdfunding platform. Regulation Crowdfunding allows everyone to invest in securities issued by startup companies, regardless of their net worth or income level.

The funding will be used to support the Company's ongoing operations and advance clinical programs in multiple sclerosis, degenerative disc disease, wound care, extension of life, and cancer.

"We're excited to partner with StartEngine on this campaign. StartEngine has over 600,000 investors as part of their community and has raised over half a billion dollars for its clients," said FibroBiologics' Founder and CEO, Pete O'Heeron. "This is an exciting time at FibroBiologics as we continue progressing our clinical pipeline and developing innovative therapies to treat chronic diseases. This new funding will fuel our growth in the lab and bring us one step closer to commercialization."

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

