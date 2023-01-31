INROADS WELCOMES BEVERLY PORTER AS THE NEW CHIEF PROGRAMS OFFICER

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS welcomes Beverly "Bev" Porter as its new Chief Programs Officer. Bev will lead and oversee INROADS programs, services, and initiatives designed to improve educational and career outcomes for students and entry- to mid-level professionals across the nation.

Bev brings more than 25 years of experience in supply chain operations, project management, human resources, and career services. She is an accomplished, transformative leader with demonstrated mastery of establishing and leading teams to achieve the unimaginable. Porter earned her B.A. in Materials and Logistics Management from Michigan State University and a Master of Education in Counseling from North Carolina State University.

"Bev Porter is an outstanding addition to the INROADS community," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., INROADS President and CEO. "Bev's professional endeavors are exemplary of her drive and diligence to advance INROADS. Her contributions will serve as the catalyst for transforming our award winning programs into innovatively designed programs that will impact the lives of talented diverse students for years to come."

Prior to joining INROADS, Bev served as the Graduate Career Center Director at NC State University's Poole College of Management where she restructured the underperforming, disenfranchised career center into a self-directed, high-performing team. Bev was instrumental in transforming the MBA brand into a highly ranked and globally recognized program.

Bev's Corporate Relations experience at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and her extensive industry experience leading project management teams and overseeing manufacturing operations for numerous facilities will serve her well as she supports the creation of pathways to careers for ethnically diverse students and career professionals in the U.S.

Bev is certified as a life coach, marriage coach, executive coach, emotional intelligence coach, Leadership Coach for Organizational Performance from the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Accredited Program, and in pursuit of her ICF Associate Certified Coach credential.

"It is my distinct honor and privilege to join the INROADS family whose laser-focused mission is to deliver innovative leadership development programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate underrepresented talent throughout their careers," said Bev. "Being a part of something that has a generational impact is an opportunity of a lifetime and a dream come true."

INROADS is confident that Bev Porter's leadership and commitment to creating pathways to help diverse talented underrepresented students, along with her expertise, will continue to elevate the impact of INROADS.

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

