Population Media Center's Debut Podcasts Nominated for The Ambies

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Podcast Academy nominated Population Media Center's podcasts, Crossing the Line and The State of: Women, for the best politics or opinion podcast. The nominations illustrate the appetite for stories and content that bring to life the current state of gender equity and reproductive freedom in the United States. The Ambies® celebrate excellence in podcasting and elevate awareness and status of podcasts as a unique and personal medium for entertainment, information, storytelling, and expression. To cast your vote for one of the podcasts, become a Podcast Academy Member here.

Crossing the Line, an immersive documentary-style podcast and campaign produced by Population Media Center, humanizes the reproductive access debate that is playing out this election cycle. Crossing the Line recently won four Platinum MarCom Awards for Podcast, Podcast Episode, Podcast Series, and Social Ad Campaign. The podcast was also featured in Apple Podcasts' "New & Noteworthy" section and awarded a free promotional spot by Amazon. Listeners can stream across all podcast platforms, learn more about how to access abortion care and take action at CTLpod.com.

Also nominated for The Ambies, The State of: Women (TSOW) is a podcast co-hosted by actress, comedian, and writer Gina Brillon and TV host and correspondent Kimberly Brooks. The podcast compares U.S. states championing women's rights to those that fall short. Gina and Kimberly have lively and solution-oriented conversations, share personal stories, and examine the differences in gender equity on important health, economic and legal issues state-by-state. The show illuminates inequities in policy and practice and shares how to take action and make a difference. Produced by Population Media Center, Clamor, and Reasonable Volume. The podcast is available across platforms, stream it here.

Crossing the Line and The State of: Women are created, produced, and distributed by Population Media Center (PMC), a global non-profit impact content producer. We develop and produce original entertainment content for social and environmental good. PMC is most well-known in the U.S. for creating Hulu's hit TV series East Los High, which aired for five seasons and was nominated for six Emmy® awards, with an all-Latinx cast and diverse writers room ahead of Hollywood's diversity mandates. We make shows that remake our world.

