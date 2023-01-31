Stream Realty Partners Opens Greater Miami Office As Firm Enters Florida Commercial Real Estate Market

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners, a national real estate services, development, and investment firm headquartered in Dallas, has broadened its U.S. presence by launching its first Florida office in Greater Miami.

Stream Realty Partners (PRNewswire)

The Greater Miami / South Florida office is Stream Realty Partners' first in the state and 15th location across the U.S.

Executive Managing Director and Partner Greg Katz, who comes to Stream from Newmark and has lived and worked in South Florida since 2000, will lead the office and oversee the brand's growth across the state.

The South Florida office is Stream's 15th location across the country. In 2021, the company opened three offices– in Nashville, Northern Virginia, and Phoenix–to complement its locations in some of the strongest commercial real estate gateway markets in the nation including Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Southern California.

"Miami has been on our radar for years, and this partnership enables us to accelerate our expansion and build-out of service lines throughout Florida," said Chris Jackson, President of Stream. "Greg has had tremendous success across Florida and the southeast and is a great leader. His team works well together and respects one another. This is the type of culture we want for Florida and Stream nationwide."

Across the country, Stream leases and manages more than 271.1 million square feet of office, industrial, retail, healthcare, and data center space and has developed or acquired 47 million square feet. The firm completes more than $5.8 billion in real estate transactions annually.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services including leasing, Legendary CX property management, tenant and landlord representation, capital markets, investment management and sales, development, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing, and dedicated research. The company is headquartered in Dallas and operates 15 core offices in markets that cover areas including Alexandria, VA; Arlington, VA; Atlanta; Austin; Boca Raton; Charleston; Charlotte; Chicago; Colorado Springs; Dallas; Denver; Fort Lauderdale; Fort Worth; Greenville, SC; Houston; the Inland Empire; Irvine; Los Angeles; Miami; Nashville; Orange County; Phoenix; Raleigh-Durham; Reston, VA; San Antonio; Tysons; Washington, D.C.; and West Palm Beach. Since 1996, Stream has grown to more than 1,200 professionals and now completes more than $5.8 billion annually in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, land, and data center transactions. For information, visit www.streamrealty.com and follow Stream on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACT:

Brian J. Medricka

Stream Realty Partners

Director, National Communications, Public & Media Relations

214.560.3033

brian.medricka@streamrealty.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stream Realty Partners, L.P.