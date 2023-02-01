Enterprise Holdings Expands into Chile

Circulo Autos to launch the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands later this year

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings is extending its reach as the world's largest vehicle rental business with new franchise locations in Chile featuring car rental options from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo through Mediterraneo Automotores S.A., part of Circulo Autos.

Enterprise Holdings now operates in more than 30 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, covering the vast majority of countries in the region.

Circulo Autos is a family-owned holding company with more than 30 years of experience in the mobility industry. One of the company's main business lines is a car dealership group that operates 18 locations across four cities in Chile. Circulo also runs a used car division along with a car rental division, which currently features five neighborhood locations, including two branches in the capital city of Santiago and locations in Talca, Linares and Antofagasta. The company services replacement business for dealership and insurance customers and supports long-term leasing.

"As a full-service dealership group, Circulo's current presence and infrastructure, including vehicle maintenance centers, parts departments and body shops, creates great synergies for a car rental company that has aggressive plans for expansion," said Paulo Rodriguez, Franchise Operations Director of Latin America and the Caribbean at Enterprise Holdings. "Having our brands present in Chile plays a significant role in Enterprise's globalization efforts."

Circulo will bring the Enterprise Holdings brands to market in the second half of this year. Expansion plans include introducing service to international airports in Chile along with adding branches in other major cities including Concepción and Calama.

"Partnering with Enterprise will help us grow our existing B2B portfolio and also penetrate the leisure market in a significant way," said Cristobal Martinez-Conde, General Manager of Circulo Autos. "We see great potential for growth and expansion across all of Chile in the car rental industry. More importantly, we share the same philosophical and strategic approach as Enterprise offering world-class customer service and the operational excellence that our customers have grown to know and love."

Established in 1957, Enterprise Holdings has a presence in more than 90 countries and territories and employs more than 80,000 global team members. Enterprise maintains a focus on becoming the world's best and most trusted mobility provider by listening to and exceeding customer expectations and partnering with local providers that have a strong reputation for customer service excellence.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as travel management and other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Holdings' subsidiaries and franchisees, together with its affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of 2.1 million vehicles through an integrated network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Holdings manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

