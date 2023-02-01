FINN Partners Acquires Award-winning Digital and Creative Design Agency Outré Creative

Move Reinforces EMEA as a Strategic Foothold for FINN, while Bolstering the Firm's Global Financial Expertise and Integrated Marketing Capabilities

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm, FINN Partners, has acquired Outré Creative, an international 15-person, creative and digital design agency specializing in financial services. The firm will be known as Outré Creative, A FINN Partners Company. Aidan McCann, Outré founder and managing director, will join as senior partner. He will report jointly to Alexis Pratsides, managing partner in EMEA; and Matt Bostrom, managing partner in the US, and will become part of both management teams. There are no staff redundancies or client conflicts.

Founded in 2002 with offices in London and New York, Outré has won numerous awards for its results-driven work, supporting clients in five core service areas: creative strategy, digital design, branding, information design and copywriting. Their extensive client base spans financial services, utilities and insurance, including such high-profile names as Aetna, Aon, Chubb, Guardian, Marsh, New York Life and Travelers.

Peter Finn, CEO and founding partner of FINN Partners commented, "Joining forces with Outré bolsters our strategic presence in EMEA. We are now 140 strong in the UK, with almost 170 colleagues in EMEA overall. Outré also expands our Global Financial Practice, fast becoming one of the largest FINN Partners practices along with health, tech, consumer and travel. Our annual fees in this sector currently total $15 million, with clients in New York, Boston, Portland, Vancouver, Nashville, Honolulu, and London. I expect this number to grow as we bring these added capabilities to existing and new clients."

Noah Finn, founding managing partner and global head of integrated marketing, said, "Outré is a small but mighty creative agency with major strategic branding and web design experience, and an impressive portfolio including the top financial services brands in the world. This acquisition will bolster our creative strength in EMEA and enable us to deliver robust marketing solutions to clients based on complementary synergies between our two firms. Outré's creative and web design prowess perfectly complements our strong web development and technical capabilities, in addition to our full suite of digital and performance marketing services, including SEO, PPC, web design, UX, and paid social."

FINN's Integrated Marketing firepower has grown exponentially in the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific, now accounting for approximately 25% of the firm's overall revenues. In 2021, FINN acquired UK digital marketing specialist, MintTwist, followed by strategic acquisitions including Portland-based creative marketing agency AHA; Anthology Marketing Group, Hawaii's largest integrated agency; and most recently, leading Asia-based Health communications agency SPAG. Today, FINN's Integrated team has a staff of about 350 people, driving $50 million in revenue.

Said Aidan McCann, senior partner, "We're ready to position ourselves with bigger brands who appreciate the power of strategic design to drive bottom-line results. It is also exciting for our staff and clients to see us become part of a private, independent powerhouse like FINN. This is an opportunity to take our agency to the next level, allowing us to provide deeper and broader capabilities to help our clients grow."

Rupert Ashe, ACA, CEO of D5 Capital, made the introduction between FINN Partners and Outré and helped facilitate the transaction.

About Outré Creative

Outré creative is a digital and branding agency dedicated to building designs that enhance our clients' customer collateral and return on investments. We use a combination of creative information design, crafted copy, strategic thinking and predictive science to build timeless brands that last. Visit our website for more information at outrecreative.com.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $200 million in fees during the past 10 years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the world and recognized as a PRovoke Media 2022 Agency of the Year . The full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace results from organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,400 professionals across 33 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, EMEA and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top-tier agencies worldwide through its membership in the global network PROI.

Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Bangalore, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Manila, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners .

