FREED MAXICK ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTORS

Holly joined the Firm in 2004 and is now a Director in Freed Maxick's Assurance and Advisory Practice with more than 18 years experience specializing in the Not-For-Profit, Employee Benefit Plan, and Real Estate practice areas. Holly provides expertise in overseeing auditing and consulting services to clients, compliance with IRS and DOL regulations, auditing of alternative and other hard to value investments, litigation support, and the technical review of attest engagements.

She is an active member of several organizations, including AICPA Employee Benefit Plan Audit Quality Center, the International Foundation of Employee Benefits, the Women in Pensions Network and the New York State Society of CPAs Employee Benefits Plan Committee. In addition, she is the Board Treasurer for both the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Foundation and the Center for Elder Law & Justice and is involved in several other community-based groups. Holly is a graduate of the 2020 class of Leadership Buffalo, the Rainmaker Academy and is currently participating in the RSM Leadership Advisory Institute. She was also a 2019 recipient of Buffalo Business First's 40 Under 40 award.

"I am both excited and honored to continue my professional career at Freed Maxick in the role of Director. After 18 years with the Firm, I am looking forward to transitioning my skills into this new position to better serve our clients and develop future leaders," states Holly.

Raj joined the Firm in 2008 and is now a Director in Freed Maxick's Assurance and Advisory Practice, focusing on long-term care, home and community-based care, and behavioral health. Raj's responsibilities include the overall planning, supervision, and completion of a wide variety of assurance and advisory engagements, including but not limited to audits of financial statements, financial and operational consulting arrangements, and various cost report and CFR certifications. Raj is also involved in the Firm's manufacturing, real estate and employee benefit plan practices.

Raj is the board Treasurer and Chairman of the Finance Committee of Harmonia Collaborative Care, Inc. He is also an active member of LeadingAge New York, the New York State Health Facilities Association, the Home Care Association of New York State, and the New York State Society of CPAs Health Care Committee. Raj is a graduate of the RSM Aligned Leader Program, RSM Accelerators Program and Rainmaker Academy.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as a Director at Freed Maxick and know I will continue to be supported and challenged in this role. I look forward to driving our firm's growth and continuing to service our incredible clients," says Raj.

"We are so proud to welcome these new Directors to our growing Firm.," states Henry Koziol, CPA, Managing Director and Chairman of the board. " The future of Freed Maxick and the communities we serve are brighter because of their dedication and inspired contributions."

Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. is a Top 100 CPA firm in the United States serving closely held businesses, publicly traded companies, governmental and not-for-profit clients for 65 years and counting. Freed Maxick mobilizes high-performance professionals to guide client growth, compliance, security and innovation. Freed Maxick specializes in the healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, financial institutions, higher education, agribusiness and private equity sectors, and has more than 300 professional and administrative personnel. Visit www.freedmaxick.com to learn more.

