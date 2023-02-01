Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking January 2023 Sales

- Total Sales Increased 9%; Best January Ever
- Retail Sales Up 1%; Six Consecutive Months of Retail Sales Records
- All-Time Best-Ever Record for Elantra N
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total January sales of 52,001 units, an 9% increase compared with January 2022 and the third consecutive month for record total sales. Hyundai set total sales records in January for Venue (+7%), Elantra HEV (+574%), IONIQ 5 (+57%), Santa Fe HEV (+191%), Palisade (+6%), Kona EV (+334%) and Kona N (+49%). January was an all-time best-ever retail and total sales month for the Elantra N. Hyundai fleet sales were 7.2% of total volume for the month.
"Achieving year-over-year growth in retail and total sales, as well as a record-breaking January, highlights the company's commitment to delivering a great product lineup," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "The positive feedback from our dealers during the 2023 NADA Show demonstrates Hyundai's strong standing in the industry and the level of trust and confidence dealers have in the brand."
January Retail Highlights
Hyundai's sold 48,247 retail units in January a 1% year-over-year increase from January 2022 setting a retail sales record for the sixth consecutive month. January retail sales were led by Elantra N, Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Palisade, Kona EV and Kona N. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 8,710 represented 18% of retail and a 17% year-over-year increase.
January Total Sales Summary
Jan-23
Jan-22
% Chg
2022
2021
% Chg
Hyundai
52,001
47,872
+9 %
52,001
47,872
+9 %
January Product and Corporate Activities
- Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung Named MotorTrend Person of the Year: Hyundai Motor Group (the Group)'s Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, is the MotorTrend Person of the Year having secured the number one position in MotorTrend's esteemed 2023 Power List. The MotorTrend Power List ranks the 50 most influential people in the global automotive industry each year.
- Hyundai No. 1 Ranked Automaker in Customer Loyalty for the 14th Consecutive Year: Hyundai Motor America has been ranked first in customer loyalty in the automotive industry for the 14th consecutive year according to the Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index.
- Hyundai Launches All-New Marketing Campaign for IONIQ 6: The campaign's theme, "It's Time to Go Electric," came to life in broadcast and social media commercials starring Kevin Bacon and his daughter Sosie Bacon. The first ad aired during professional football's conference championship games on Jan. 29.
- Hyundai Lands Five Vehicles on 2023 Best Value New Cars by Cars.com: Hyundai has earned five spots on the 2023 Best Value New Cars report by Cars.com. The Hyundai products awarded include 2023 Hyundai Kona SE, 2023 Hyundai Elantra SE, 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz SE, 2023 Hyundai Kona EV SE and 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV SEL.
- Hyundai Leads Industry in U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Cars for the Money Awards: Hyundai leads the industry with four models selected to the 2023 Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report: Hyundai Palisade Best 3-row SUV for the Money, Hyundai Elantra Hybrid named for its second time, Best Hybrid Car for the Money, and Hyundai Santa Fe, Best 2-row SUV for the Money, and Kona, Best Subcompact SUV for the Money, for a third time.
- The IONIQ 5 is Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV of 2023: The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was named the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV of 2023. The Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV category includes segments across all mainstream, luxury, super luxury and performance electric SUVs.
Model Total Sales
Vehicles
Jan-23
Jan-22
% Chg
2022
2021
% Chg
Accent
16
507
-97 %
16
507
-97 %
Elantra
8,655
5,081
+70 %
8,655
5,081
+70 %
Ioniq 5
1,548
989
+57 %
1,548
989
+57 %
Kona
5,826
4,892
+19 %
5,826
4,892
+19 %
Nexo
16
28
-43 %
16
28
-43 %
Palisade
6,684
6,334
+6 %
6,684
6,334
+6 %
Santa Cruz
2,614
2,820
-7 %
2,614
2,820
-7 %
Santa Fe
7,297
7,354
-1 %
7,297
7,354
-1 %
Sonata
4,873
2,991
+63 %
4,873
2,991
+63 %
Tucson
12,028
13,085
-8 %
12,028
13,085
-8 %
Veloster
3
86
-97 %
3
86
-97 %
Venue
2,441
2,290
+7 %
2,441
2,290
+7 %
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America