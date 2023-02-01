Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking January 2023 Sales

Total Sales Increased 9%; Best January Ever

Retail Sales Up 1%; Six Consecutive Months of Retail Sales Records

All-Time Best-Ever Record for Elantra N

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total January sales of 52,001 units, an 9% increase compared with January 2022 and the third consecutive month for record total sales. Hyundai set total sales records in January for Venue (+7%), Elantra HEV (+574%), IONIQ 5 (+57%), Santa Fe HEV (+191%), Palisade (+6%), Kona EV (+334%) and Kona N (+49%). January was an all-time best-ever retail and total sales month for the Elantra N. Hyundai fleet sales were 7.2% of total volume for the month.

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

"Achieving year-over-year growth in retail and total sales, as well as a record-breaking January, highlights the company's commitment to delivering a great product lineup," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "The positive feedback from our dealers during the 2023 NADA Show demonstrates Hyundai's strong standing in the industry and the level of trust and confidence dealers have in the brand."

January Retail Highlights

Hyundai's sold 48,247 retail units in January a 1% year-over-year increase from January 2022 setting a retail sales record for the sixth consecutive month. January retail sales were led by Elantra N, Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Palisade, Kona EV and Kona N. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 8,710 represented 18% of retail and a 17% year-over-year increase.

January Total Sales Summary



Jan-23 Jan-22 % Chg 2022

YTD 2021

YTD % Chg Hyundai 52,001 47,872 +9 % 52,001 47,872 +9 %

January Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Jan-23 Jan-22 % Chg 2022

YTD 2021

YTD % Chg Accent 16 507 -97 % 16 507 -97 % Elantra 8,655 5,081 +70 % 8,655 5,081 +70 % Ioniq 5 1,548 989 +57 % 1,548 989 +57 % Kona 5,826 4,892 +19 % 5,826 4,892 +19 % Nexo 16 28 -43 % 16 28 -43 % Palisade 6,684 6,334 +6 % 6,684 6,334 +6 % Santa Cruz 2,614 2,820 -7 % 2,614 2,820 -7 % Santa Fe 7,297 7,354 -1 % 7,297 7,354 -1 % Sonata 4,873 2,991 +63 % 4,873 2,991 +63 % Tucson 12,028 13,085 -8 % 12,028 13,085 -8 % Veloster 3 86 -97 % 3 86 -97 % Venue 2,441 2,290 +7 % 2,441 2,290 +7 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America