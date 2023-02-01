Shield AI CFO to Participate in Cowen's 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI Chief Financial Officer Francois Chadwick will speak at Cowen's 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Wednesday, February 15 at 4:20-5:00PM ET.

Shield AI is a venture-backed company built around a team of proven executives, warfighters with relevant national security experience, and world-class AI engineers. The company has offices in San Diego, Washington D.C., Dallas, and Abu Dhabi. Shield AI's products and people are currently in the field actively supporting operations with the U.S. Department of Defense and allies. For more information, visit www.shield.ai.

