VIKING ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL SEINE RIVER SHIP FOR 2025

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced it will welcome a new Viking Longship®, purpose-built for the Seine River, to its fleet in 2025. Sailing the company's popular eight-day Paris and the Heart of Normandy itinerary, the new sister ship will join four Viking Longships that were officially named in 2022, the Viking Fjorgyn ®, the Viking Kari ®, the Viking Radgrid ® and the Viking Skaga ®. All five ships are designed specifically to navigate the Seine River and bring guests to the heart of Paris, just a short walk from the Eiffel Tower.

"France continues to be among the most popular destinations for our guests, and we are pleased to expand our fleet on the Seine River to meet that demand," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "With our exclusive docking location at Port de Grenelle, even more guests will soon be able to explore the 'City of Light' in the Viking way."

Hosting 168 guests in 84 staterooms, the Viking Longships on the Seine River feature an Aquavit Terrace and a wide variety of stateroom choices, as well as Viking's signature Scandinavian design aesthetic. The vessels feature a hybrid propulsion system with batteries and are also equipped for shore power to reduce reliance on fuel while in port. Onboard solar panels further contribute to the ships' energy efficiency.

Sailing roundtrip from Paris, guests on Viking's Paris & the Heart of Normandy itinerary explore Giverny and visit the beautiful gardens and charming farmhouse where Claude Monet lived and worked; trace the footsteps of Joan of Arc in Rouen; walk hallowed ground at Normandy's American Military Cemetery and World War II beaches; and savor the cuisine of Normandy. This eight-day voyage along the Seine River celebrates history, art, food and customs in the country's most dazzling urban and pastoral settings.

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans, and lakes around the world. Designed for experienced travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, including being the first cruise line to ever be named both the #1 Ocean Line and the #1 River Line in a single year in Travel + Leisure's 2022 "World's Best" Awards. Viking has also been rated the #1 River Line and #1 Ocean Line by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2022 and 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

