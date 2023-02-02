DOVE SETS A NEW STANDARD IN SKIN CLEANSING WITH EXCITING NEW UPGRADE

Dove, a certified beauty icon, introduces the next generation of body wash with groundbreaking 24-hour Renewing MicroMoisture technology and sleek new bottle design

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dove announces the latest advance in superior moisturization with the launch of NEW Dove Body Wash featuring 24-hour Renewing MicroMoisture. The new formula is powered by proprietary nano technology to actively regenerate the skin's moisture, and has a new look to match, with a modern, user-friendly design that reflects the first upgrade to Dove's iconic bottle pack in 17 years.

Setting a new industry standard, Dove Body Wash is the first body wash in the U.S. market to harness nano technology. Dove's new formula continuously nourishes skin and improves its moisture barrier for a full 24 hours as well as uses proprietary technology with millions of moisturizing microdroplets to help boost and retain moisture. These tiny droplets deposit onto the skin, fitting into the gaps and crevices of dry skin for a silky-smooth finish, while stearic and palmitic fatty acids penetrate deeply within the stratum corneum and work with the skin's natural renewal processes to visibly reduce dryness by 50% after every shower.

To accompany the new formula, Dove worked with leading cutting-edge designers and technicians to create the first upgrade to the iconic pack in 17 years – a beautiful bottle to match the skin it cares for. Long-time Dove users will recognize the colored cap, representing their tried-and-true favorites, while the discreetly curved oval-shaped lid is a nod to where it all began for Dove – the Dove Beauty Bar. The Body Wash's shower-friendly design not only means it is easy to use, but you can hold it, flip the cap, and dispense the body wash with just one hand. The bottle has even been crafted to allow it to be inverted on your bathroom shelves when it gets low and the cap can be completely removed, so it's moisturizing to the last drop.

"Dove is used by 174 million people around the world every day, and is in more than 60% of US households. We're chosen and preferred by so many because we are constantly raising the bar and offering a superior level of care," said Marcela Melero, Vice President, Global Dove Skin Cleansing. "We're focused on understanding evolving skincare preferences and continuing to meet new needs through innovation. Change is beautiful, and we're thrilled to be making one of the biggest evolutions of Dove Body Wash in nearly two decades."

Since 1957, Dove has led the way in gentle cleansing and moisturization, constantly evolving its formulas to deliver long-lasting hydration and protect the skin barrier. Through the launch of the revolutionary and much-loved Dove Beauty Bar, this household icon established the blueprint of gentle skin care with a patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream that leaves skin feeling clean, soft, smooth, and moisturized. 65 years later, Dove is still leading the charge in moisturizing innovation as the #1 dermatologist recommended body wash brand.

In addition to these changes, newly reformulated Dove Body Wash is Dove's first PETA Approved Vegan body wash. With a 98% biodegradable formula*, Dove Body Wash uses 100% plant-based moisturizers. Every bottle of Dove Body Wash has been made from 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic helping to reduce the use of virgin plastic by more than 20,500 tons per year1.

As the #1 selling body wash in the U.S., Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash anchors the newly reformulated range, alongside other favorites such as Sensitive Skin, Refreshing Cucumber and Green Tea, Glowing Mango & Almond Butters and many more. NEW for 2023, Dove Revitalizante Body Wash with Cherry & Chia Milk offers a luxuriously pampering moment that not only boosts skin but ignites the senses. It is the first Dove Body Wash with English & Spanish text on the bottle to launch in the US. Featuring a light and bubbly sensorial experience, Revitalizante has a vibrant formula with cherry-pink hues, and is also available in Beauty Bar and Exfoliating Body Polish formats. Also NEW for this year are the Invigorating Body Wash with Aloe & Eucalyptus Oil and Calming Body Wash with Oatmeal & Rice Milk.

New Dove Body Wash is now available at mass food and drug retailers nationwide. To learn more, please visit www.Dove.com/.

*98% of ingredients break down into carbon dioxide, water & minerals (OECD test methods 301, 302 and/or 310), except for the Snow Blossom variant

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 60 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

Improving the health of the planet;

Improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

Contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

