Just in Time for St. Patrick's Day, GNC Launches Irish Crème Flavor for GNC AMP and Total Lean®

After introducing new flavors and formats in 2022, GNC creates exciting, limited edition seasonal flavor

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter what your wellness routine calls for, GNC has you covered with effective, science-backed ingredients and delicious flavors. Now – and for a limited time only – consumers can enjoy an authentic, nostalgic Irish Crème flavor in products from GNC's AMP Wheybolic® and Total Lean® brands, just in time for St. Patrick's Day.

Just in Time for St. Patrick’s Day, GNC Launches Irish Crème Flavor for GNC AMP and Total Lean® (PRNewswire)

Irish Crème is available in the GNC Total Lean® Layered Lean Bar, GNC Total Lean® 25 Lean Shake Powder, and GNC AMP Wheybolic Whey Protein product formulations. GNC AMP Wheybolic Whey Protein helps to dominate even the most grueling workout. And when used with a resistance training regimen, this enhanced sports dietary supplement contains ultra-pure, fast-digesting whey protein isolate and hydrolysates that contribute to muscle growth and recovery, as well as improved strength. Looking for something to balance nutritional intake? GNC Total Lean® 25 Lean Shake and Bars are a great meal replacement packed with essential nutrients to fuel your journey to live well.

"Our consumers are always looking for bold, fun flavors in products they use in their everyday routine. Enter Irish Crème: this flavor serves as a nod to the classic," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "GNC is continuing to innovate and invest in our owned brands to create solutions that are uniquely designed to meet consumers' goals."

Irish Crème is now available nationally and on GNC.com.

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com.

