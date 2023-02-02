Energy Alert
LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:  LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported net income of $696 thousand, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Excluding merger and system conversion related expenses of $973 thousand, adjusted earnings were $1.47 million1, or $0.101 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $6.36 million1, or $0.561 per diluted share, for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank.(PRNewswire)

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • The Company successfully completed a transformational migration to an open and scalable core technology platform, enabling implementation of innovative, best-of-class solutions and improved data analytics.
  • Net loans grew $63.8 million during the fourth quarter and $211.5 million for the year, each representing a nearly 30% annualized growth rate.
  • Noninterest bearing deposits grew $7.9 million, or 17% annualized, for the quarter and $63.5 million, or 49% over the prior year end.
  • Net interest income increased $315 thousand to $9.0 million, a 14% annualized increase over the prior quarter. Net interest margin was 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.27% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

__________________________

1 See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased by the many accomplishments our team achieved in 2022 to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, communities and shareholders, including tremendous balance sheet and revenue growth, expansion of our presence in the Delaware Valley Region, a successful core technology conversion, and successful initial public offering and Nasdaq listing, all while remaining disciplined to maintain strong credit quality and operational excellence as we navigate an uncertain national economy." He continued, "We believe we have built a strong foundation with a solid and scalable infrastructure and talented community bankers that positions our Company for continued and even greater success in this new year."

Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $9.0 million compared to $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin was 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022.  The decrease in net interest margin was the result of a 47 basis points increase in cost of funds due to increased deposit costs and borrowings, partially offset by a 29 basis points increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets was primarily due to the increase of the average yield on loans of 37 basis points, to 4.90% during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income decreased from $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $508 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting from a decline in gain on sale of loans due to a decreased volume in Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $8.4 million compared to $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase included $973 thousand in nonrecurring charges relating to the core system conversion as well as the accrual of accelerated retirement benefits resulting from the merger with GNB Financial. Increased salary and employee benefits expenses included a $112 thousand additional paid-time-off (PTO) accrual expense in connection with the core system conversion, as well as an increased incentive compensation accrual due to conversion-related bonuses and the achievement of year end performance objectives.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income before provision for loan losses increased $16.9 million to $33.0 million compared to $16.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 3.39% compared to 3.07% for the prior year. Noninterest income experienced 38% growth year-over-year to $3.0 million for 2022 from $2.1 million in 2021 primarily due to increased gain on sale of loans following the Bank's successful introduction of SBA lending.

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $1.164 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $1.145 billion at September 30, 2022 and $932.8 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits and net loans as of December 31, 2022 totaled $946.8 million and $923.2 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $951.7 million and $859.4 million, respectively, at September 30, 2022 and $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

Total loans increased $63.9 million from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022, or 29.3% annualized, with the average commercial loan size during the fourth quarter of 2022 of approximately $550,000.

As a result of the Bank's strategic decision to delay certain deposit gathering initiatives during the critical period surrounding the core system conversion in the fourth quarter, year-end deposits experienced a slight decrease from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022. However, average deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $35.2 million to $934.6 million compared to $899.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, driven primarily by a $28.7 million increase in average noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Given increased volatility in deposits due to additional clients utilizing excess liquidity and market competition amid rising rates, the Bank increased Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings to provide additional liquidity to meet the credit needs of clients. As a result, other borrowings increased to $20.9 million at December 31, 2022.

Total assets and net loans at December 31, 2022 increased to $1.164 billion and $923.2 million, respectively, compared to $932.8 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021, representing 29.7% growth in net loans and a 24.8% increase in total assets year over year. In addition, total deposits grew $175.1 million over the year, including a $63.5 million, or 49.2%, increase in noninterest bearing deposits.

Shareholders' equity increased from $136.9 million at September 30, 2022 to $138.6 million at December 31, 2022 due primarily to a $2.0 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of decreased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. Year-over-year, shareholders' equity increased $28.9 million due to net proceeds from the Company's Initial Public Offering and an increase in retained earnings, partially offset by a $8.2 million accumulated other comprehensive loss recognized during the year due to the rising interest rate environment in 2022.

Asset Quality
As of December 31, 2022, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.5 million, representing 0.21% of total assets. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2022 excluded purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $2.5 million.

The allowance for loan losses measured 0.50% of total loans, or approximately 0.78% of the non-purchased portfolio, at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.53% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at September 30, 2022. The total of the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the GNB Financial merger equaled $9.7 million or approximately 1.04% of the combined portfolio at December 31, 2022.

Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of December 31, 2022. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio increased to 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022 from 11.55% and 11.04% at September 30, 2022, respectively. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 9.02%2 at December 31, 2022.

__________________________

2 See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com.   LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

























December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)











ASSETS











Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents


$                4,209


$                   8,711


$                7,563


$               6,425


$                8,620

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions


25,802


66,085


55,433


102,704


13,970

Cash and cash equivalents


$              30,011


$                 74,796


$              62,996


$          109,129


$              22,590

Certificates of deposit with other banks


5,623


8,358


11,088


12,828


12,828

Securities available for sale, at fair value


78,813


78,698


85,756


93,202


103,783

Securities held to maturity


31,822


32,571


28,816


5,000


Loans held for sale





4,074


3,860

Loans receivable, gross


927,871


863,969


790,406


731,061


714,816

Allowance for Loan Losses


(4,666)


(4,569)


(3,890)


(3,443)


(3,152)

Loans receivable, net


923,205


859,400


786,516


727,618


711,664

Investments in restricted bank stock


3,377


3,327


2,567


3,612


2,685

Premises and equipment, net


6,743


9,087


7,915


5,253


5,289

Right-of-Use Asset – Premises


10,219


8,920


4,513


4,605


4,680

Bank-owned life insurance


19,244


19,127


19,012


18,898


18,787

Goodwill and other intangible assets


36,894


36,955


37,020


37,085


37,152

Deferred tax asset


5,619


6,378


5,777


5,092


4,038

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


12,084


7,256


7,909


9,280


5,407

TOTAL ASSETS


$        1,163,654


$            1,144,873


$        1,059,885


$       1,035,676


$            932,763

LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Demand, noninterest bearing


$            192,773


$               184,857


$            184,345


$          165,228


$            129,243

Interest bearing


753,999


766,853


718,028


696,942


642,422

Total deposits


946,772


951,710


902,373


862,170


771,665

Other Borrowings


20,938



1,639


36,117


19,814

Subordinated Debt


40,484


40,526


40,585


20,653


20,696

Operating Lease Liabilities


10,219


8,921


4,513


4,606


4,680

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


6,688


6,774


6,004


5,790


6,285

TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,025,101


1,007,931


955,114


929,336


823,140

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Preferred stock






Common stock


149


149


99


99


99

Surplus


117,709


117,698


83,070


82,930


82,910

Retained earnings


27,100


27,525


26,491


25,623


24,836

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income


(6,405)


(8,430)


(4,889)


(2,312)


1,778

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


138,553


136,942


104,771


106,340


109,623

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$        1,163,654


$            1,144,873


$        1,059,885


$       1,035,676


$            932,763

Common shares outstanding


14,939,640


14,939,640


9,838,435


9,826,435


9,826,435

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2022


9/30/2022


12/31/2021




12/31/2022


12/31/2021

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)













INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loans receivable, including fees


$          11,109


$            9,410


$            7,286




$          36,396


$          15,924

Other


1,097


1,170


651




3,868


2,572

Total interest and dividend income


12,206


10,580


7,937




40,264


18,496

INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits


2,465


1,389


621




5,337


2,091

Other Borrowings


335


82


25




441


50

Subordinated Debt


421


439


212




1,501


249

Total interest expense


3,221


1,910


858




7,279


2,390

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR
   LOAN LOSSES


8,985


8,670


7,079




32,985


16,106

Provision for loan losses


100


515


100




1,290


648

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
   LOAN LOSSES


8,885


8,155


6,979




31,695


15,458

NONINTEREST INCOME













Service charges on deposit accounts


188


216


216




832


733

Bank-owned life insurance


116


156


77




497


253

Net realized gains on the sales of debt securities, available for sale




74




13


74

Gain on sale of loans



420





753


316

Other


204


249


214




862


763

Total noninterest income


508


1,041


581




2,957


2,139

NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits


4,612


4,234


3,602




16,224


6,999

Occupancy


616


596


406




2,119


913

Equipment and data processing


751


666


537




2,609


1,340

Professional fees


371


330


421




1,236


685

FDIC insurance


157


141


81




640


231

Bank Shares Tax


201


201


174




786


434

Merger & system conversion related expenses


973



616




973


4,584

Other


764


877


957




3,245


2,311

Total noninterest expense


8,445


7,045


6,794




27,832


17,497

Income before income tax (benefit) expense


948


2,151


766




6,820


100

Income tax (benefit) expense


252


379


(22)




1,222


(189)

NET INCOME


$               696


$            1,772


$               788




$            5,598


$               289














EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC


$              0.05


$              0.17


$              0.08




$              0.49


$              0.04

EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED


$              0.05


$              0.17


$              0.08




$              0.49


$              0.04

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
   OUTSTANDING,













BASIC


14,939,640


10,590,079


9,822,273




11,310,386


6,879,658

DILUTED


14,939,640


10,590,079


10,178,487




11,310,386


7,250,463

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended

('Dollars In Thousands)


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


12/31/2021


12/31/2022


12/31/2021

Operating Highlights











Net Income


$                  696


$               1,772


$               788


$              5,598


$                289

Net Interest Income


8,985


8,670


7,079


32,985


16,106

Provision for Loan Losses


100


515


100


1,290


648

Non-Interest Income


508


1,041


581


2,957


2,139

Non-Interest Expense


8,445


7,045


6,794


27,832


17,497

Earnings per Share, Basic


0.05


0.17


0.08


0.49


0.04

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)


0.10


0.17


0.12


0.56


0.56

Earnings per Share, Diluted


0.05


0.17


0.08


0.49


0.04

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)


0.10


0.17


0.12


0.56


0.53












Selected Operating Ratios











Net Interest Margin


3.36 %


3.51 %


3.27 %


3.39 %


3.07 %

Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")


0.24 %


0.65 %


0.33 %


0.53 %


0.05 %

Adjusted ROA2


0.50 %


0.65 %


0.51 %


0.60 %


0.68 %

Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")


2.02 %


6.48 %


3.14 %


5.22 %


0.56 %

Adjusted ROE2


4.24 %


6.48 %


4.90 %


5.93 %


7.52 %

Efficiency Ratio


88.96 %


72.55 %


88.69 %


77.44 %


95.90 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3


78.71 %


72.55 %


81.44 %


74.76 %


71.06 %

Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets


0.17 %


0.36 %


0.24 %


0.28 %


0.37 %

Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets


2.90 %


2.60 %


2.84 %


2.63 %


3.07 %

























12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021

Financial Condition Data











Total Assets


$       1,163,654


$       1,144,873


$    1,059,885


$      1,035,676


$        932,763

Loans Receivable, Net


923,205


859,400


786,516


727,618


711,664












     Noninterest-bearing Deposits


192,773


184,857


184,345


165,228


129,243

     Interst-bearing Deposits


753,999


766,853


718,028


696,942


642,422

Total Deposits


946,772


951,710


902,373


862,170


771,665












Selected Balance Sheet Ratios











Total Capital Ratio1


12.89 %


11.55 %


12.42 %


11.14 %


11.50 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio1


12.41 %


11.04 %


11.94 %


10.67 %


11.02 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1


12.41 %


11.04 %


11.94 %


10.67 %


11.02 %

Leverage Ratio1


10.93 %


9.74 %


10.10 %


8.71 %


8.85 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4

9.02 %


9.02 %


6.62 %


6.94 %


8.09 %

Tangible Book Value per Share5


$                 6.80


$                 6.69


$              6.89


$                7.05


$               7.38












Asset Quality Data











Non-performing Assets


$               2,500


$               1,979


$           1,494


$              1,246


$             1,396

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets


0.21 %


0.17 %


0.14 %


0.12 %


0.15 %

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans


0.27 %


0.23 %


0.19 %


0.17 %


0.20 %

Allowance for Loan Losses ("AFLL")


$               4,666


$               4,569


$           3,890


$              3,443


$             3,152

AFLL to Total Loans


0.50 %


0.53 %


0.49 %


0.47 %


0.44 %

AFLL to Nonperforming Assets


186.64 %


230.87 %


260.37 %


276.32 %


225.79 %


(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital

(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterst expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.  Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interst Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2022


2021

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$                 42,925


$                       227


2.10 %


$                 51,293


$                         15


0.12 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


80,842


567


2.78 %


74,022


290


1.55 %

Tax-Exempt


37,169


384


4.10 %


47,027


438


3.70 %

Total Securities


118,011


951


3.20 %


121,049


728


2.39 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


160,936


1,178


2.90 %


172,342


743


1.71 %

Total Loans (3)


899,028


11,109


4.90 %


686,589


7,286


4.21 %

Total Earning Assets


1,059,964


12,287


4.60 %


858,931


8,029


3.71 %

Other Assets


94,628






89,829





Total Assets


$            1,154,592






$               948,760





Interest bearing demand


$               278,816


$                       808


1.15 %


$               218,173


$                       234


0.43 %

Money market demand


245,154


966


1.56 %


206,482


125


0.24 %

Time deposits


211,090


691


1.30 %


191,411


262


0.54 %

Total Borrowings


68,160


756


4.40 %


49,917


237


1.88 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


803,220


3,221


1.59 %


665,983


858


0.51 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits


199,556






171,885





Total Cost of Funds


$            1,002,776


$                   3,221


1.27 %


$               837,868


$                       858


0.41 %

Other Liabilities


14,864






11,308





Total Liabilities


$            1,017,640






$               849,176





Shareholders' Equity


$               136,952






$                 99,584





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$            1,154,592






$               948,760





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




9,066


3.01 %




7,171


3.20 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis  Adjustment




(81)






(92)



Net Interest Income




$                   8,985






$                   7,079



Net Interest Margin






3.36 %






3.27 %


(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interst Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$                  42,925


$               227


2.10 %


$           30,630


$               157


2.03 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


80,842


567


2.78 %


86,330


745


3.42 %

Tax-Exempt


37,169


384


4.10 %


39,258


339


3.43 %

Total Securities


118,011


951


3.20 %


125,588


1,084


3.42 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


160,936


1,178


2.90 %


156,218


1,241


3.15 %

Total Loans (3)


899,028


11,109


4.90 %


824,309


9,410


4.53 %

Total Earning Assets


1,059,964


12,287


4.60 %


980,527


10,651


4.31 %

Other Assets


94,628






93,116





Total Assets


$            1,154,592






$      1,073,643





Interest bearing demand


$               278,816


$               808


1.15 %


$         278,637


$               400


0.57 %

Money market demand


245,154


966


1.56 %


244,107


568


0.92 %

Time deposits


211,090


691


1.30 %


205,792


421


0.81 %

Total Borrowings


68,160


756


4.40 %


52,562


521


3.93 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


803,220


3,221


1.59 %


781,098


1,910


0.97 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits


199,556






170,863





Total Cost of Funds


$            1,002,776


$           3,221


1.27 %


$         951,961


$            1,910


0.80 %

Other Liabilities


14,864






13,243





Total Liabilities


$            1,017,640






$         965,204





Shareholders' Equity


$               136,952






$         108,439





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$            1,154,592






$      1,073,643





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




9,066


3.01 %




8,741


3.34 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis  Adjustment




(81)






(71)



Net Interest Income




$           8,985






$            8,670



Net Interest Margin






3.36 %






3.51 %


(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interst Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Year Ended December 31,



2022


2021

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$                 56,783


$                       533


0.94 %


$                 35,279


$                       381


1.08 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


78,629


2,175


2.77 %


73,960


939


1.27 %

Tax-Exempt


40,388


1,468


3.63 %


44,719


1,585


3.54 %

Total Securities


119,017


3,643


3.06 %


118,679


2,524


2.13 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


175,800


4,176


2.38 %


153,958


2,905


1.89 %

Total Loans (3)


795,908


36,396


4.57 %


369,849


15,924


4.31 %

Total Earning Assets


971,708


40,572


4.18 %


523,807


18,829


3.59 %

Other Assets


88,485






46,615





Total Assets


$            1,060,193






$               570,422





Interest bearing demand


$               271,681


$                   1,713


0.63 %


$               175,133


$                   1,034


0.59 %

Money market demand


229,979


1,911


0.83 %


112,511


198


0.18 %

Time deposits


205,636


1,713


0.83 %


110,928


859


0.77 %

Total Borrowings


55,980


1,942


3.47 %


14,881


299


2.01 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


763,276


7,279


0.95 %


413,453


2,390


0.58 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits


173,938






99,747





Total Cost of Funds


$               937,214


$                   7,279


0.78 %


$               513,200


$                   2,390


0.47 %

Other Liabilities


15,806






5,965





Total Liabilities


$               953,020






$               519,165





Shareholders' Equity


$               107,173






$                 51,257





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$            1,060,193






$               570,422





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




33,293


3.22 %




16,439


3.01 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis  Adjustment




(308)






(333)



Net Interest Income




$                 32,985






$                 16,106



Net Interest Margin






3.39 %






3.07 %


(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Agriculture loans


$           15,591


$         13,977


$         7,710


$         8,111


$          9,341

Commercial loans


103,874


97,542


88,452


94,114


98,604

Paycheck Protection Program
("PPP") loans


881


933


2,527


10,586


23,774

Commercial real estate loans


540,914


482,367


435,588


353,559


338,749

Residential real estate loans


250,832


251,832


241,401


252,158


231,302

Consumer and other loans


10,057


11,929


8,689


6,359


7,087

Municipal loans


5,466


5,404


5,814


6,193


6,182



927,615


863,984


790,181


731,080


715,039

Deferred costs (fees)


256


(15)


225


(19)


(223)

Total loans receivable


$        927,871


$      863,969


$    790,406


$    731,061


$      714,816

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)










December 31, 2022

(In Thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized
Losses


Fair
Value

Available for Sale:







Small Business Administration loan pools


$             858


$                  (15)


$             843

Obligations of state and political subdivisions


44,189


(4,020)


40,169

Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities


41,873


(4,072)


37,801



$       86,920


$             (8,107)


$       78,813

Held to Maturity:







Corporate debentures


$       14,993


$                (994)


$       13,999

Structured mortgage-backed securities


16,829


(748)


16,081



$       31,822


$             (1,742)


$       30,080










December 31, 2021

(In Thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized Gains
(Losses)


Fair
Value

Available for Sale:







Small Business Administration loan pools


$         1,099


$                  (15)


$         1,084

Obligations of state and political subdivisions


46,115


2,367


48,482

Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities


54,239


(22)


54,217



$     101,453


$               2,330


$     103,783

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30, 2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 192,773


$ 184,857


$ 184,345


$ 165,228


$  129,243

Demand, interest-bearing


254,478


305,934


269,493


269,222


256,258

Money market and savings


228,048


266,743


235,411


224,673


205,843

Time deposits, $250 and over

46,116


39,123


55,507


55,514


56,266

Time deposits, other


225,357


155,053


157,617


147,533


124,055



$ 946,772


$ 951,710


$ 902,373


$ 862,170


$  771,665























Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30, 2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 199,556


$ 170,863


$ 152,691


$ 131,841


$  171,885

Demand, interest-bearing


278,816


278,637


270,844


258,140


218,173

Money market and savings


245,154


244,107


224,483


215,410


206,482

Time deposits


211,090


205,792


211,033


194,897


191,411



$ 934,616


$ 899,399


$ 859,051


$ 800,288


$  787,951

Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets


For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2022


9/30/2022


12/31/2021


12/31/2022


12/31/2021

Net income

$               696


$            1,772


$               788


$            5,598


$            289

Average assets

1,154,592


1,073,643


948,760


1,060,193


570,422

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.24 %


0.65 %


0.33 %


0.53 %


0.05 %

Net income

696


1,772


788


5,598


289

Net gains on sale of securities

-


-


(74)


(13)


(74)

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


16


3


16

Merger & system conversion related expenses

973


-


616


973


4,584

Tax effect at 21%

(204)


-


(129)


(204)


(963)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,465


1,772


1,217


6,357


3,852

Average assets

1,154,592


1,073,643


948,760


1,060,193


570,422

Adjusted return on average assets
(annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

0.50 %


0.65 %


0.51 %


0.60 %


0.68 %

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity


For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2022


9/30/2022


12/31/2021


12/31/2022


12/31/2021

Net income

$            696


$     1,772


$          788


$       5,598


$          289

Average shareholders' equity

136,952


108,439


99,584


107,173


51,257

Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

2.02 %


6.48 %


3.14 %


5.22 %


0.56 %

Net income

696


1,772


788


5,598


289

Net gains on sale of securities

-


-


(74)


(13)


(74)

Tax effect at 21%

-




16


3


16

Merger & system conversion related expenses

973


-


616


973


4,584

Tax effect at 21%

(204)


-


(129)


(204)


(963)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,465


1,772


1,217


6,357


3,852

Average shareholders' equity

136,952


108,439


99,584


107,173


51,257

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

4.24 %


6.48 %


4.90 %


5.93 %


7.52 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio


For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2022


9/30/2022


12/31/2021


12/31/2022


12/31/2021

GAAP-based efficiency ratio

88.96 %


72.55 %


88.69 %


77.44 %


95.90 %

Net interest income 

$      8,985


$      8,670


$          7,079


$             32,985


$     16,106

Noninterest income 

508


1,041


581


2,957


2,139

Less: net gains on sales of securities 

-


-


74


13


74

Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)

9,493


9,711


7,586


35,929


18,171

Total noninterest expense 

8,445


7,045


6,794


27,832


17,497

Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses

973


-


616


973


4,584

Adjusted non-interest expense

7,472


7,045


6,178


26,859


12,913

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)

78.71 %


72.55 %


81.44 %


74.76 %


71.06 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share


For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2022


9/30/2022


12/31/2021


12/31/2022


12/31/2021

GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic

$              0.05


$         0.17


$            0.08


$                  0.49


$         0.04

GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted

$              0.05


$         0.17


$            0.08


$                  0.49


$         0.04

Net Income

$               696


$      1,772


$             788


$               5,598


$          289

Net gains on sale of securities

-


-


(74)


(13)


(74)

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


16


3


16

Merger & system conversion related expenses

973


-


616


973


4,584

 Tax effect at 21% 

(204)


-


(129)


(204)


(963)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,465


1,772


1,217


6,357


3,852

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)

$              0.10


$         0.17


$            0.12


$                  0.56


$         0.56

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$              0.10


$         0.17


$            0.12


$                  0.56


$         0.53

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value



12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021

Tangible Common Equity


(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

Total shareholders' equity 


$       138,553


$     136,942


$     104,771


$     106,340


$     109,623

Adjustments:











Goodwill 


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,512)

Other intangible assets 


(1,052)


(1,113)


(1,178)


(1,243)


(1,310)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)


$       101,659


$       99,987


$       67,751


$       69,255


$       72,801

Common shares outstanding 


14,939,640


14,939,640


9,838,435


9,826,435


9,826,435

Book value per common share 


$              9.27


$            9.17


$          10.65


$          10.82


$          11.16

Tangible book value per common share
(Non-GAAP)


$              6.80


$            6.69


$            6.89


$            7.05


$            7.41

Tangible Assets











Total assets 


$    1,163,654


$  1,144,873


$  1,059,885


$  1,035,676


$     932,763

Adjustments:











Goodwill 


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,512)

Other intangible assets 


(1,052)


(1,113)


(1,178)


(1,243)


(1,310)

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)


$    1,126,760


$  1,107,918


$  1,022,865


$     998,591


$     895,941

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (Non-GAAP)


9.02 %


9.02 %


6.62 %


6.94 %


8.13 %

Contact:
Nicole Ulmer
Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
717.803.8895
IR@LINKBANCORP.COM

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linkbancorp-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2022-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-and-declares-dividend-301737783.html

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.