LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA & MEZCAL ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

NEW YORK, Feb 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Starting the new year off ready to accomplish big goals, Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal is announcing a new addition to their all-star executive team. Now leading the award-winning brand's marketing department, Cindy Wang-Simms, officially stands as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. Wang-Simms, with over twenty years of experience in the adult beverage industry, will be overseeing Lobos 1707's brand strategy & planning, partnerships as well as development and execution of their overall marketing and advertising initiatives.

"I am honored to be working with the outstanding team at Lobos 1707 as their new Chief Marketing Officer," said Wang-Simms. "My goal is to use my experience building and scaling successful brands of all sizes to lead Lobos to exponential levels of growth and look forward to all that we can achieve together."

Wang-Simms spent the last seven years leading the Kona brand, starting at Craft Brew Alliance and then was promoted to the Vice President of Marketing at Anheuser-Busch overseeing the transition of the brand into the biggest brewer in the world following the company's acquisition. Prior to Kona, Wang-Simms got her start in the alcohol beverage industry at Heineken USA, where she worked cross functionally experience in various sales & brand marketing roles supporting both Heineken Lager and Heineken Light. She then transitioned her focus to smaller spirits brands for more immersed in storytelling and brand building, thus leading Tullamore D.E.W Irish Whiskey, Hudson Whiskey and Monkey Shoulder Whisky brands. Throughout her career, she has a strong track record of building beloved brands among consumers, creating brand value for organizations, securing buy-in of commercial initiatives across all stakeholders, and building and leading high-performing teams located across many geographies. Her passion for building successful spirits brands has now led her to Lobos 1707, where she has a goal of making the company become one of the most recognizable tequila and mezcal brands in the world.

"Our team is thrilled to welcome Cindy to our wolfpack as Chief Marketing Officer," said Dia Simms, CEO Lobos 1707 Tequila."Her level of expertise in the industry is the perfect complement to the Lobos 1707 team and I am delighted to welcome another fearless female to the pack."

Wang-Simms' extensive cross-functional experience in brand management, commercial strategy and sales within the industry will aid in Lobos 1707's efforts in developing into a prominent tequila and mezcal brand name in the coming years. Wang-Simms joins the executive leadership team alongside Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Diego Osorio and CEO, Dia Simms. Lobos 1707's group of investors consist of legendary athlete and cultural icon, LeBron James, actor and businessman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, entertainer and businesswoman, Paris Hilton, and many more.

ABOUT LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL

Lobos 1707 is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 in 2020 with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James. The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of four ultra-premium offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, and Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, all made from 100% blue weber agave harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal, made from espadin, distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels for unique and elevated flavor profiles. Lobos 1707 has received numerous taste awards for its portfolio, including earning a Master recognition and two gold medals at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters, a double gold medal and Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards. Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip and savor with Lobos 1707.

