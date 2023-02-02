RVshare Promotes Brian Rogers to President of Protection Products and Continues Expanding Insurance and Protection Offerings

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare, the largest community for RV owners and renters, names Brian Rogers President of RVshare's Protection Products business. Rogers joined RVshare in 2021 and is responsible for episodic insurance and protection as well as ancillary revenue opportunities. Prior to RVshare, Rogers was the SVP of product and pricing at National General Insurance, an Allstate Company, and Product Director at Nationwide Insurance.

"Brian has been instrumental in expanding this arm of RVshare's business," said RVshare's CEO Jon Gray. "Since he joined the company, RVshare has created a first-of-its-kind product that has grown at an exponential rate while maintaining customer satisfaction and continuing to improve efficiency. We are proud of the strides Brian and his team have made in such a short tenure at RVshare."

The RV rental platform is building on its investment in offering the best insurance and protection in the RV rental industry through all 50 states and Canada. Today, RVshare introduces three tiers of protection and trip insurance providing further options, flexibility and security for both renters and owners. Renters can choose the different levels of coverage based on their specific needs and budget. In addition to covering comprehensive, collision, and acts of God for the RV, renters can now choose optional packages that include coverage depending on claim details for the following:

Personal Effects: Personal belongings that are damaged as a result of an accident.

Pet Injury: Pets who are injured during a covered accident.

Tire and Wheel Road Hazard: Damage done to tires and wheels in an accident.

Interior Damage: For renters specifically choosing the "Preferred" package, protection will extend to interior RV damage.

RVshare also launched Travel Protection Coverage to ensure renters are protected against unforeseen circumstances during their trip. Features and benefits from this coverage include protection against trip cancellation, travel delays, trip interruption and travel accidents. To learn more about RVshare Protection, visit rvshare.com/insurance .

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 4 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

