SageSpring Wealth Partners Receives 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award

Nation's leading employer recognition program, based solely on employee feedback, awards SageSpring for excellence.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SageSpring Wealth Partners–a prominent wealth advisory firm–has been awarded Energage's prestigious Top Workplaces USA Award for 2023.

"We have always strived to create a healthy and flourishing work atmosphere," said SageSpring President Jeff Dobyns. "This award demonstrates our commitment to that goal, and I look forward to what lies ahead for our company and our employees."

Winners of the Top Workplaces USA Award are chosen through employee nominations and survey feedback. Organizations are then analyzed through Energage to determine survey outcomes. Winners receive national recognition for their achievement.

Applauded for their strong, healthy work culture, SageSpring has been recognized as a Top Workplace for the last three consecutive years. They seek employees who are passionate about the community and eager to help people achieve their life's goals, and they offer comprehensive mentorship and financial service training to the right candidates.

A uniquely principled organization, SageSpring's leadership holds themselves accountable to their core values, including a devotion to their employees' wellbeing. "Consistently being selected as a Top Employer purely based on our team's feedback affirms to me that our company culture is thriving," said Chris Warner, SageSpring's Chief People Officer. "It's not just words in a mission statement."

About SageSpring

From its humble beginnings in 2002 to today, SageSpring–formerly Southwestern Investment Group–has continuously taken a holistic approach to financial advice. By prioritizing clients' wellbeing, SageSpring gets to know what matters to clients in order to tailor counsel, helping clients reach their financial goals. SageSpring's comprehensive money-management strategies are designed to help clients build a life of wealth and long-lasting financial independence.

For more information or to speak to an advisor, visit sagespring.com.

Investment advisory services offered through SageSpring Wealth Partners, an independent registered investment adviser. SageSpring Wealth Partners is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Representatives may not be registered to offer securities and advisory services in all states.

Tennessean Top Workplaces Award (2023) More than 42,000 companies participated and only about 1000 were recognized as one of the Tennessean Top Places to work. The Tennessean welcomed anyone to nominate an organization and partnered with Energage, who also reached out to companies. Any employer was eligible, as long as it had at least 35 employees in Middle Tennessee. Employees could be public, private, nonprofit or governmental. Once employers were nominated, employees were asked to fill out an online questionnaire that gave more information about the companies they worked for. Information gathered included issues relating to workplace culture, including Alignment, Connection, Effectiveness, Engagement, Leadership, and the Basics, including pay, benefits, flexibility, training, and expectations. Employers were then ranked among groups of similar size to most accurately compare results, with those that scored high being recognized. This ranking is based upon the period from 01/01/2022 to 12/31/2022, and was published February 1, 2023. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of an advisor's future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Neither Energage nor the Tennessean is affiliated with Raymond James.

