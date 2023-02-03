Cognizant Named a Technology Leader Across Industries in 17 Analyst Reports Throughout Q4 2022

Top Analyst Firms Highlight Cognizant's Growing Partnerships, Technology Capabilities, and Innovative Thinking to Help Clients Quickly Scale and Compete
TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) was recognized for its technology leadership and digital modernization capabilities by independent analyst firms throughout Q4 2022. In 17 reports assessing technology providers in banking, insurance, healthcare, and other industries, Cognizant was highlighted for its strength in partnerships, such as Workday and Guidewire, as well as its advanced solutions, including automation and cloud implementation.
During Q4 2022, Cognizant was named a Leader in the following reports:
October
November
- Avasant: Digital Workplace Services 2022
- Avasant: Workday HCM Services 2022-2023
- Everest Group: Application and Digital Services in Life & Annuity (L&A) Insurance 2023
- Everest Group: Application and Digital Services in Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance 2023
- Everest Group: Healthcare CXM Services in North America 2023
- Everest Group: Revenue Cycle Management Platforms 2023
December
- Avasant: Claims Processing Business Process Transformation 2022-2023
- Avasant: Utilities Digital Services 2022-2023
- Everest Group: Guidewire Services Assessment 2023
- Everest Group: Healthcare Provider Digital Services 2023
- Everest Group: Open Finance IT Services 2023
- Everest Group: Risk & Compliance in BFS IT Services 2023
- Everest Group: Software Product Engineering Services 2023
- HFS Horizons: Automation Service Providers 2022
- IDC MarketScape: US RCM Product Solutions 2022-2023
- IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D Pharmacovigilance Solutions
"The number of analyst reports recognizing Cognizant's leadership increased each quarter throughout 2022 as we continued our commitment of delivering transformative solutions to our clients, from AI&A to automation and cloud technology," said Gaurav Chand, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer. "We are appreciative of the analyst community's diligence highlighting our industry expertise, and we look forward to helping more clients realize their visions through digital modernization in 2023."
Throughout 2022, Cognizant was recognized as a Leader in 53 different analyst reports.
About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.
