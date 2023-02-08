Happsy Announces 2023 President's Day Cyber Sale with 15% Discount

Big savings in sustainable sleep accessories, plus free shipping.

CLEVELAND, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happsy , the certified organic bed-in-a-box company, announced today its President's Day sale with 15% off organic mattresses and sleep accessories when using code PRESDAY15.

This President's Day, Happsy delivers 100% certified organic mattresses, their Organic Mattress Foundation, and more straight to people's doors with free shipping, 120-night risk-free sleep trials, and free returns.

The company, with a focus on environmental and sustainable efforts in harmony with personal health, offers customers the highest quality of mattresses by selecting certified organic, sustainably harvested materials, made without harsh chemicals, foams, and adhesives. Their organic design provides excellent support and comfort, contouring every curve of the body for a good night's sleep that you can also feel good about.

Happsy is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, donating one percent (or more) of their annual gross mattress sales to approved environmental organizations. Also, Happsy is a member and supporter of The Conservation Alliance, a coalition of more than 250 like-minded businesses that pool resources to fund and advocate for protecting North America's wild places.

Happsy is an excellent solution for those transitioning to an organic lifestyle and looking to upgrade their current mattress or simply for those who want a higher-quality, more comfortable and convenient bed-in-a-box.

For more information on Happsy, visit https://www.happsy.com. For media inquiries, please contact Lisa Guay at lisa@adinnyc.com or 239.770.6505.

About Happsy:

Happsy is an online mattress brand focused exclusively on offering high-quality, certified organic mattresses and bedding at affordable prices. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as the "Best Organic Boxed Mattress" to Buy Online in 2021, all Happsy mattresses, toppers, and other bedding products are certified to the rigorous organic and non-toxic standards of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and MADE SAFE®. Happsy mattresses are made in the U.S. using the highest quality domestic and imported materials approved by GOTS and MADE SAFE® without using polyurethane foam, formaldehyde, pesticides, GMOs, adhesives, flame retardants, or other toxic or questionable chemicals. In addition, all Happsy mattresses are GREENGUARD® Gold certified and UL Formaldehyde Free Validated, and all Happsy latex is GOLS or FSC® certified. Happsy is also a member and supporter of 1% for the Planet, Women's Voices for the Earth, and American Sustainable Business Network. Learn more at Happsy.com

