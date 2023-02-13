Zapier Bolsters Leadership Team with Key Appointments and Promotions

Kieran Flanagan Named Chief Marketing Officer, Alex Rosenberg Joins as VP, Ecosystem, and Sheryl Soo Promoted to Chief of Staff and VP of New Products.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier , the leader in easy automation, has announced the appointment of Kieran Flanagan as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer. Flanagan will lead Zapier's Global Marketing team in furthering the company's mission of making automation work for everyone.

Flanagan joins Zapier from HubSpot, where he served as Senior Vice President of Marketing. During his time at HubSpot, Flanagan led the company's international growth efforts and was instrumental in the company's transition to product-led growth. He also quadrupled marketing demand and built the company's media team, including the acquisition of The Hustle media company.

With his extensive B2B marketing background, Flanagan is a well-regarded startup advisor and Sequoia scout. He also co-hosts the Marketing Against The Grain podcast with HubSpot's CMO.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kieran to Zapier," said Wade Foster, co-founder and CEO of Zapier. "His deep marketing experience, customer-centric approach, and invaluable insights will be a tremendous asset to our company as we continue to grow and meet the needs of our customers."

In addition to the appointment of Flanagan, Zapier has also welcomed Alex Rosenberg as Vice President, Ecosystem. Rosenberg joins Zapier from Amazon, where he served as the commercial leader for Alexa's multi-agent program. Prior to Amazon, Rosenberg was Vice President and General Manager of Product and Partnerships at Graphiq, which was acquired by Amazon in a deal led by Rosenberg.

Finally, Zapier is proud to announce the promotion of Sheryl Soo, formerly VP of Insights & Design, to the role of Chief of Staff and VP of New Products. Soo has been with Zapier for nearly two years and has led several different teams, including leading the company's recent rebrand. In her new role, she will support the CEO in overseeing the company's strategy and operations and continuing to grow the Zapier product for customers.

About: Founded in 2011, Zapier is the leader in easy automation. By connecting over 5,000 of the most popular work apps , Zapier empowers its users to make the most of the tools they already use—and to focus on what matters most. For more information, visit www.zapier.com .

