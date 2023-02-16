Cabrini University Joins Global edX Network, Offering Its First MicroMasters® and MicroBachelors® Programs and Bringing Existing Online Degrees to the edX Platform

New online programs create a stackable master's degree pathway for current and future educators

RANDOR, Pa. and LANHAM, Md., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabrini University and edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced that Cabrini has joined the global edX partner network and will be bringing its existing online Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Master of Education in Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment programs to edX under the platform's flexible degree model. Additionally, Cabrini—a renowned private Catholic university—will launch a MicroMasters program in education, creating a stackable master's degree pathway for those looking to continue their studies at a renowned institution, as well as a MicroBachelors program in social sciences.

edX's MicroMasters programs create an innovative on-ramp for learners looking to pursue a master's degree, in addition to providing a valuable standalone credential. Learners who complete the MicroMasters program in education from Cabrini will be eligible to earn credit toward the university's online Master of Education in Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment program.

"To keep Cabrini's degree programs rigorous, high-impact, and accessible for years to come, we need to create infrastructure that keeps our online offerings sustainable and built for long-term growth," said interim Cabrini President Helen G. Drinan. "Moving our degree programs to the edX platform and building new, affordable and stackable programs will help us cement our legacy as a top institution while helping us reach even more learners around the world who are eager to prepare for, or advance, their career at an institution with a strong faith-oriented mission."

Cabrini joining the edX network comes as school districts across the U.S. continue to suffer from historic educator shortages. In 2022, U.S. job postings for teachers grew 8% while postings for school administrators and principals grew 42% over the prior year, according to market data from Lightcast. With the addition of Cabrini's new MicroMasters program—"Equity and Inclusivity in the Classroom"—students around the world can explore and pursue a career in education in a cost-effective way, while also getting started on the path to later earn a master's degree in education at the University.

"Together, Cabrini and edX are helping to build the next-generation of school administrators and teachers at a time when demand for both professions is growing tremendously," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX, a 2U company. "Cabrini's new MicroBachelors and MicroMasters programs on edX, along with the online master's and doctoral degrees, will help elevate and sustain Cabrini's position as a trusted partner that those learners can turn to regardless of where they are in their careers—and continue to rely on well into their professions."

Cabrini expects to launch the MicroMasters program and transition its online Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Master of Education in Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment on the edX platform in Fall 2023. The MicroBachelors program will be announced in early 2024.

About Cabrini University

Founded in 1957 by the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Cabrini University is a Catholic institution that empowers a diverse population of students to become advocates of social change. Through the University's Education of the Heart, student learning focuses on academic excellence, community engagement, and leadership development.

Cabrini offers 50+ undergraduate majors and minors, as well as online and hybrid graduate, doctoral, and professional studies programs. Its 112-acre suburban campus is located 30 minutes from Philadelphia.

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 48 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org .

