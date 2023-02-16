ZEVX CLOSES $20M+ FUNDING ROUND APPOINTS DON LISTWIN AS CEO

Leader in EV Battery System Technology & Commercial Powertrains Announces Funding, New CEO, Chairman and Additional Board Members

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEVX®, Inc., the worldwide leader in intelligent EV power system delivery, today announced closing over $20M in the first tranche of a funding round led by Reynolds Capital. In addition, the company announced the appointment of Don Listwin as CEO, Kevin J. Kennedy as Chairman and independent Board member, as well as David L. Shimek and Sidney Haider, of The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, as new Board members.

ZEVX Athena SR Commercial Powertrain (PRNewswire)

With others participating, today's over $20M funding tranche was led by Reynolds Capital. Reynolds Capital is the investment arm of The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, the leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience.

ZEVX is a rapid innovator in battery electric power systems and data intelligence for e-mobility applications. The company has a series of premier battery electric powertrain and power system products that quickly migrate Class 2-6 commercial fleet assets and auxiliary power tools to zero carbon. ZEVX's platinum service mission starts with customers, operating through a deep partner network using existing automotive service infrastructure and tier 1 fleet management companies (FMCs).

In addition to its notable funding news, today ZEVX also announced their Executive Chairman, Don Listwin, has joined the company as CEO. Listwin spent a decade at Cisco Systems, where he served as executive vice president building several multi-billion-dollar lines of business. Listwin also served as CEO of Sana Security, Openwave Systems, and RapidAI. Prior ZEVX CEO and Co-Founder, Carolyn Maury, has assumed the roles of CFO and CAO.

"As the world begins to embrace the massive overall move toward EV technology, ZEVX is leading the transformation of commercial fleets of all sizes toward electric and zero carbon," said Don Listwin, CEO of ZEVX. "To my mind there is no more impactful and promising business to be in right now. This new round of funding, with the addition of proven difference makers on the Board and the Executive Team, just adds to the momentum ZEVX has already achieved."

Finally, ZEVX welcomes three new members to its Board of Directors. Kevin J. Kennedy joins as Chairman and independent Board Member. With an MS and a PhD in engineering, Kennedy has held prior roles as CEO of Avaya and JDS Uniphase Corporation, among others. David L. Shimek, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at The Reynolds and Reynolds Company and Sidney Haider, founder of AddOnAuto, and Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions for The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, join Kennedy on the ZEVX Board of Directors.

"We always look to invest in difference makers focusing on technology innovations that fill proven market needs and have the potential to open new opportunities for the automotive retail industry," David L. Shimek, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at The Reynolds and Reynolds Company. "We're encouraged by ZEVX's bright future and capability to drive existing truck fleets toward a cleaner and more economical future. And we're excited to contribute to ZEVX's growth and direction, as it fills a niche not being met in the marketplace today."

For more product and services information, visit zevx.com.

About ZEVX

ZEVX® is the worldwide leader in delivering intelligent EV systems powering commercial class 2 to 6 vehicles, power takeoff, reefer refrigeration, and EV infrastructure such as charging stations. ZEVX has a series of battery electric powertrain and power system products that quickly migrate commercial fleet assets to zero carbon. ZEVX has a service mission to support customers through a deep partner network using existing automotive service infrastructure. This provides rapid adoption through our service network to install and deliver advanced data intelligence from fleet asset customers to optimize their carbon transition.

About Reynolds Capital

Reynolds Capital invests in early stage businesses in a position to shape the future of the automotive industry with innovative and groundbreaking technologies. Whether it's in data science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, or beyond, the goal of Reynolds Capital is to foster an environment where its investments in the transportation sector will create new opportunities in automotive. Reynolds Capital, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is the investment arm of The Reynolds and Reynolds Company. (Reyrey.com)

Contact:

Peter Evers

ZEVX

(415) 388-3680

pevers@zevx.com

Powering Future Mobility for Everyone (PRNewsfoto/Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZEVX, Inc.