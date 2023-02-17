Energy Alert
AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on February 27

Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at the Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, February 27, 2023. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 9:40 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

AT&T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Communications)
