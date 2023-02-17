Energy Alert
Comscore to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

RESTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 28th at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Comscore logo
Comscore logo(PRNewswire)

Interested parties may access the conference call via live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/okmb9gwa,  or may participate via telephone by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3793918ee1c0499393ef4e8dfe5eba86. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore 
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

