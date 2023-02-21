Newly Formed Innovative IT Services Company Unified Solutions is Positioned to Support Companies Seeking CMMC Readiness

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Solutions is a newly formed innovative IT services company led by industry veterans Daniel M. Horton and David A. Africano. With 30+ years of experience in IT and cybersecurity, Dan and David have joined forces to establish this new platform bringing together several well-known and trusted companies under one roof -- dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to organizations needing comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solutions.

Unified Solutions is positioned to support Defense Industry Businesses in their journey to becoming CMMC-ready.

One key initiative that Unified Solutions supports is CUI-CON, a premier event for the Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) community. As a sponsor of CUI-CON, Unified Solutions is demonstrating its commitment to advancing the CUI program and promoting the sharing of best practices and strategies for protecting sensitive information.

For more information on CUI-CON, Visit: https://cui-con.com/

At Unified Solutions, we understand the critical importance of cybersecurity and protecting sensitive data. With a focus on the latest technologies and best practices, we offer a range of IT services to help organizations meet the rigorous demands of compliance frameworks such as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

CEO Daniel M. Horton stated, "Unified Solutions offers a full continuum of security, technology, and compliance solutions––all under one roof. This allows us to provide streamlined coverage and protection for our clients resulting in reliable and scalable solutions appropriate for any budget. We pride ourselves on our commitment to exceptional service and manage all engagements with attention to detail and security at the forefront, ensuring your business runs smoothly and efficiently."

"We understand what it is like to run enterprise-level departments and provide world-class IT, Cybersecurity, and Compliance services to large corporations in highly regulated industries. We held executive leadership positions for over 20 years at corporations, and now we want to bring this expertise and focus to the small and medium business markets," said David A. Africano, Unified Solutions CISO

Under the leadership of Dan Horton and David Africano, Unified Solutions is poised to become a leading provider of IT services and solutions in the cybersecurity landscape. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and quality, we are committed to helping organizations achieve their goals while ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance.

For more information about Unified Solutions, please visit https://getunifiedsolutions.com/ or email info@unfiedsolutions.us .

