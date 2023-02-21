Energy Alert
Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on February 28, 2023

Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global vaccines company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and operational highlights on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, following the close of U.S. financial markets. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:


Date:

February 28, 2023

Time:

4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time (EST)

Dial-in number:

(833) 974-2381 (Domestic) or (412) 317-5774 (International) 

Webcast:

ir.novavax.com/events

  • Participants will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.
  • To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

Replay details:

Date:

Available starting at 7:30 p.m. EST, February 28, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. U.S. EST, March 7, 2023

Dial-in number:

(877) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International)

Passcode:

1137418

Webcast:

ir.novavax.com/events, until May 28, 2023

About Novavax  
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

CONTACTS   
Investors   
Erika Schultz  
240-268-2022  
ir@novavax.com

Media   
Ali Chartan  
240-720-7804  
media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)(PRNewswire)

