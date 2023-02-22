Danone North America Announces $65 Million Investment to Support Long-Term Business Growth

Major capital investment helps expand production capabilities and scale key U.S. brands, including International Delight creamers, Silk plant-based creamers and StoK ready-to-drink coffee

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danone North America, a leading food and beverage company, today announced it will invest up to $65 million over the next two years to create a new bottle production line in Jacksonville, Florida. The investment will support Danone North America's long-term growth strategy and will deliver key benefits across the U.S. business, including advancing operational excellence, enabling flexibility in bottle design, accelerating the company's sustainability goals, and driving cost efficiencies.

"We are delighted to announce this investment in our North American business, which will allow us to capitalize on consumer demand in key beverage categories including coffee creamers, plant-based creamers, and ready-to-drink coffee, while also supporting our long-term growth agenda," said Shane Grant, Group Deputy CEO, CEO Americas. "This investment will help us keep our products on our customers' shelves and give more American consumers the Danone products they love."

This multi-million-dollar investment will increase production of several of Danone's coffee and creamer brands in the U.S., including International Delight, Silk and SToK. It also serves to meet consumer demand in these categories while supporting the company's sustainability goal by reducing overall water consumption, decreasing carbon emissions and accelerating the company's goal of packaging circularity.

The expansion will also create up to 40 new full-time jobs with competitive wages and benefits. New employees will be eligible for Danone North America's parental bonding leave policy, enabling all manufacturing employees with one year of tenure to take up to 18 weeks of paid time off after the birth or adoption of a child.

Mike Sloboda, Danone North America's Chief Operations Officer commented, "We are thrilled to be investing in the people and economy of Jacksonville, creating 40 new jobs in addition to supporting our approximately 110 existing employees, all with competitive wages and benefits. This investment will allow us to better serve our customers and operate our business in an even more efficient and sustainable way."

"This expansion of Danone North America goes to show that Jacksonville continues to be the place to be," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said. "I want to thank Danone North America for recognizing the strength and commitment of our community and investing in the Jacksonville campus, our people, and our region. This $65 million will create jobs and help us all work towards sustainable and responsible economic growth."

"Advanced manufacturing is key to a winning strategy for Northeast Florida and we are thrilled that Danone North America will remain and expand its facility here," said Aundra Wallace, president of JAXUSA Partnership. "Our region is known worldwide for its depth of skilled talent, lower operating costs and business friendliness – all of which will bear fruit for both Danone and our community at large."

Danone North America is committed to bringing health through food to as many people as possible through purpose-driven, market-winning growth. As a B Corp™, Danone North America leverages its business as a force for good to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy through its family of brands.

About Danone North America:

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/.

Danone North America is a Danone subsidiary.

