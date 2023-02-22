Dominion DMS announces integration with GM SAVI Dongle

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces integration with GM SAVI (Service Advisor Vehicle Interface). This integration in VUE allows the dealer to download and link Service Visit Records to appointments and repair orders. A Service Visit Record represents an occurrence of a customer's vehicle visiting a GM dealership for service. It also establishes a baseline record of the vehicle's condition before any service is performed.

Dominion DMS (PRNewswire)

"SAVI with VUE saves time and prevents errors when opening Repair Orders. This feature provides confidence that the information entered into the RO is accurate and saves time, with just a click of your mouse." - Dave Fredrickson, Service Manager, Hubler Chevrolet.

This in-the-lane technology allows the Advisor to quickly gather key intel from the vehicle and speed up the check-in process when the customer arrives at the dealership. This information is collected wirelessly and can be transmitted directly to a Service Appointment or New Repair Order, saving the Advisor time in the lane.

The most significant advantage of this integration is saving service advisors time by not having to re-enter information on VUE service appointments, repair orders, and multi-point inspections. It also ensures the data is accurate since it was pulled directly from the vehicle.

"Dominion DMS continues to partner with businesses that simplify your daily processes and make it easy to train your staff and improve efficiencies." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason dealers should reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what Dominion DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE platform, visit DominionDMS.com .

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. Dominion DMS introduced VUE, a cloud-native dealer management system that gives US-based franchised automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud by a team with decades of experience serving dealerships, VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website , and like us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

