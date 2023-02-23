S&P Global to Present at Raymond James' 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 6, 2023

Session will be Webcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will participate in the Raymond James' 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 6, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Mr. Peterson is scheduled to speak from 9:50 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. (Eastern Time). The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

The webcast (audio-only) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available approximately 1 hour after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for three months, ending on June 3, 2023. Any additional information presented during the session will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

